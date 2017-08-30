Suzuki GSX-R125 Takes on Silverstone

Since its introduction as a 750 model in 1986, the Suzuki GSX-R has defined what a sportbike truly is—lightweight, nimble handling, and high horsepower.

Over the past 31 years, more than a million GSX-Rs were sold worldwide. In the states we get the GSX-R1000R, GSX-R1000, the GSX-R750, GSX-R600 and, though a Katana, the GSX250R.

One bike we don’t get, though, is the GSX-R125—one of the coolest quarter-liter sportbikes in existence.

Speaking of the 125, Suzuki says “the machine promises the best power-to-weight ratio and acceleration performance in the 125cc Sportsbike class and has been produced with the same dedication as the rest of the GSX-R range.”

Regardless, if we don’t get one anytime soon, it’s still cool. The boys at Team Suzuki Ecstar apparently think the same.

Following 2017 Silverstone MotoGP, factory Suzuki GSX-RR pilots Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins took a few laps around Silverstone aboard the all-new GSX-R125. This is the same circuit where in 2016 then-Suzuki pilot Maverick Vinales awarded Suzuki its first win since 2007 (Le Mans, Loris Capirossi, GSV-R).

Check out the video below of Rins and Iannone’s experience.