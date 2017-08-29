2017 France ISDE Day 1 Results

The 92nd running of the FIM International Six Days Enduro got underway Monday in Brive, France.

Team USA is the reigning Champion of the World Trophy class; last season in Navarra, Spain, USA riders Kailub Russell and Taylor Robert, both on KTM machinery, helped the team claim victory by nearly four minutes ahead of Great Britain, and 26 minutes ahead of the Czech Republic.

But things got off to a bad start at the 2017 ISDE for Team USA; its FIM World Trophy rider Thad Duvall crashed during Monday’s opening special test of the 155-mile day.

The Husqvarna pilot suffered a bad injury to his left wrist, forcing him to retire from 2017 ISDE.

This left the Team USA World Trophy class (Ryan Sipes, Husqvarna; Kailub Russell, KTM; Taylor Robert, KTM; Duvall, Husqvarna) down in 16th after day one; with one of four riders sidelined, Team USA’s total time of the day was 4:56:42.78.

The three non-injured Americans all performed respectively in the 38- to 39-minute range, and if Duvall didn’t crash they’d likely be in the overall top three for 2017 France ISDE Day 1.

Taking the top time was the home favorite Team France (Jeremy Tarroux, Sherco; Loic Larrieu, Yamaha; Christophe Charlier, Husqvarna; Christophe Nambotin, KTM). Team France finished 2017 ISDE Day 1 in first with a total time of 2:34:42.00.

Finishing 1:05.05 minutes behind was Team Finland. A further 2:16.65 back was Team Australia.

Yamaha’s Larrieu posted the fastest times in the five special tests, but was handed a 60-second penalty for arriving late at the day’s final time control following troubles re-fittings his front wheel.

Sherco’s Tarroux topped the Enduro 1 class, and KTM’s Nambotin was fastest in the Enduro 3 category. ISDE newcomer Charlier on the Husqvarna was fastest in Enduro 2.

“Today was a good day for me and team France,” said Nambotin, France World Trophy team rider. “It was a long, dusty day. The first day of the ISDE is always strange, with riders from all countries mixed together.

“Like all competitors, I caught some slower riders on some tests, but generally all was ok for me. It’s disappointing that the USA lost one of their riders, but it can happen to any team. We have to keep pushing, but make sure we don’t make any mistakes in the days to come. It’s going to be a tough event, that’s for certain.”

Following is from the official FIM ISDE press release:

One of the stand out performances of the opening day was Finland’s runner-up result in the World Trophy class. With former Enduro World Championship regular Matti Seistola – KTM coming out of semi-retirement to compete for Finland, the Finns placed twenty-six seconds ahead of Australia in third. Spain placed fourth, despite their Enduro 1 class rider Josep Garcia – KTM enduring an eventful day with numerous crashes. Portugal ended the day in fifth ahead of Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic with Brazil rounding out the top ten.

Three World Trophy teams saw one of their riders’ fail to reach the finish of day one – USA, Chile and Japan.

Sweden got the defense of their FIM Junior World Trophy title off to the best possible start by topping the opening day – twenty-eight seconds ahead of Italy – helped by an impressive performance by Albin Elowson – Husqvarna. Italy showed that they are more than capable of claiming victory in the Junior World Trophy class, as did France who placed less than four-seconds behind the Italian trio. The fourth team to place less than one-minute apart at the head of the Junior World Trophy category was the USA, fifty-three seconds behind winners Sweden.

Helped by the performance of Laia Sanz – KTM, Spain have taken an early lead in the FIM Women’s World Trophy category. Some forty-two seconds ahead of defending champions Australia, Spain will have to keep their focus as they head into the second day of competition if they are to stay ahead of the experienced Australian trio. The USA placed third, France fourth with Sweden fifth.

France’s Christophe Nambotin – KTM was the day’s overall fastest rider, placing just over six seconds ahead of American Taylor Robert – KTM and Jeremy Tarroux – Sherco. In the Enduro 1 category Tarroux was the day’s fastest rider, finishing ahead of Italians Davide Guarneri – Honda and Davide Soreca – Honda. Christophe Charlier – Husqvarna was the fastest Enduro 2 class rider, finishing ahead of Australia’s Daniel Milner – KTM and Swede Albin Elowson – Husqvarna. Finishing just six seconds apart, Christophe Nambotin – KTM was the fastest Enduro 3 class competitor ahead of Taylor Robert – KTM and Spain’s Jaume Betriu – KTM.

Riders will complete the same 155-mile course on Day 2 Tuesday.