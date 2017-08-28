Thailand’s Buriram Circuit to Host MotoGP in 2018

Thailand MotoGP at Buriram Circuit

It was only a matter of time before MotoGP headed to Thailand. The country’s Buriram Circuit joined the World Superbike Championship for 2015, and will now join the MotoGP Championship in 2018.

Dorna, the MotoGP rights holder, will sign a three-year deal with the track this Thursday.

Carmelo Ezpeleta will travel to the Thai capital, Bangkok, to complete an agreement that will allow the circuit to host a race until 2020.

Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta will fly to Bangkok this week to finalize and sign the contract for the Thailand Grand Prix, which be held at Buriram from 2018 until 2020. The race will likely occur in October.

If not other venues are dropped, this could mean a 20-race calendar in 2018, which also sees the additional of Finland’s KymiRing.