2017 Silverstone MotoGP Qualifying Results

Hungry for a fourth premier-class title, Marc Marquez held nothing back during qualifying for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Under unusual sunny conditions at Silverstone, the Repsol Honda pilot claimed his sixth MotoGP pole so far this season, and the 71th of his GP career (across all classes). He now has 43 poles in MotoGP, and leads for most pole positions in the premier class. Adding his 14 in Moto2 and 14 in 125cc gives him a total of 71.

He also set a new fastest lap record (under all sessions) at Silverstone with a 1:59.941; Marquez is now the first motorcycle rider to ever post under the 2:00 mark at the long, 3.67-mile circuit containing 18 corners.

Joining Marquez on the front row for Sunday’s 20-lap British GP are Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi and home-favorite Cal Crutchlow aboard the LCR Honda RC213V. Rossi finished 0.084 of a second back, and Crutchlow, who led Friday’s free practice, 0.165 of a second.

This week’s a special one for Rossi; the nine-time World Champion will make a record-breaking 300th premier-class starts Sunday.

Heading up row two is Rossi’s teammate Maverick Vinales, who finished 0.400 of a second behind Marquez. Vinales was followed closely by Ducati Team riders Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso, respectively.

Repsol Honda’s Dani Pedrosa qualified on the top of row three, finishing Saturday’s Silverstone MotoGP Q2 ahead of Monster Yamaha Tech 3’s Johann Zarco and Aprilia Racing Team Gresini’s Aleix Espargaro.

Four for is filled by Monster Yamaha Tech 3’s Jonas Folger, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Pol Espargaro, who suffered a crash during qualifying (uninjured) and Octo Pramac Racing Ducati’s Scott Redding.

As he chases his fourth MotoGP title, Marquez has 174 points, and leads Dovisiozo by 16 points, and Vinales by 24 points. Marquez has only one premier-class win at Silverstone (2014, Honda RC213V).

The 2017 British Grand Prix at Silverstone gets underway at 3:30 p.m. local time Sunday.