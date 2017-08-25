2017 Silverstone MotoGP Friday Practice Results

Britain’s favorite MotoGP pilot, Cal Crutchlow, pleased his fans Friday when he topped free practice at Silverstone ahead of this Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

The LCR Honda RC213V rider, who finished second last season at Silverstone, took the top time with a 2:00.897 around the 3.67-mile circuit. To put this time into perspective, the Circuit Record Lap (set under race conditions) is a 2:01.941 set in 2013 by Repsol Honda’s Dani Pedrosa.

Honda's Cal Crutchlow leads 2017 Silverstone MotoGP Practice
Honda’s Cal Crutchlow

Joining Crutchlow on the provisional front row is the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP duo of Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales; Rossi trailed by 0.241 of a second, and Vinales by 0.271.

Rossi and Vinales both share a single win in the premier class at Silverstone. Vinales win arrived last season while he was piloting the Team Ecstar Suzuki GSX-RR; Vinales awarded Suzuki its first MotoGP win since 2007 (Loris Capirossi, 2007, Le Mans).

Silverstone MotoGP Friday Practice Honda's Marc Marquez
Honda’s Marc Marquez

Heading up the second row is Aprilia Racing Team Gresini’s Aleix Espagaro. The Spaniard RS-GP pilot finished ahead of the current points leader, Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez, and Ducati Team’s Jorge Lorenzo, who has the most premier-class wins at Silverstone with two.

Red Bull KTM’s Pol Espargaro finished seventh, ahead of the rookie Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) and Austria MotoGP winner Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team).

The fourth row was filled by the UK’s Scott Redding (Octo Pramac Racing) and Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins, respectively.

As he chases his fourth MotoGP title, Marquez has 174 points, and leads Dovisiozo by 16 points, and Vinales by 24 points. Marquez has only one premier-class win at Silverstone (2014, Honda RC213V).

2017 Silverstone MotoGP Friday Practice Results:

Pos. Rider Time
1 Cal Crutchlow 02’00.897
2 Valentino Rossi 02’01.138
3 Maverick Viñales 02’01.168
4 Aleix Espargaro 02’01.592
5 Marc Marquez 02’01.611
6 Jorge Lorenzo 02’01.655
7 Pol Espargaro 02’01.832
8 Johann Zarco 02’01.885
9 Andrea Dovizioso 02’01.893
10 Scott Redding 02’01.933
11 Andrea Iannone 02’01.974
12 Alex Rins 02’02.072
13 Alvaro Bautista 02’02.097
14 Karel Abraham 02’02.098
15 Loris Baz 02’02.202
16 Danilo Petrucci 02’02.250
17 Daniel Pedrosa 02’02.408
18 Jack Miller 02’02.507
19 Jonas Folger 02’02.580
20 Hector Barbera 02’02.735
21 Tito Rabat 02’02.860
22 Sam Lowes 02’03.475
23 Bradley Smith 02’04.414

 

2017 Silverstone MotoGP Friday Practice Results | Photo Gallery

