2017 Silverstone MotoGP Friday Practice Results

Britain’s favorite MotoGP pilot, Cal Crutchlow, pleased his fans Friday when he topped free practice at Silverstone ahead of this Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

The LCR Honda RC213V rider, who finished second last season at Silverstone, took the top time with a 2:00.897 around the 3.67-mile circuit. To put this time into perspective, the Circuit Record Lap (set under race conditions) is a 2:01.941 set in 2013 by Repsol Honda’s Dani Pedrosa.

Joining Crutchlow on the provisional front row is the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP duo of Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales; Rossi trailed by 0.241 of a second, and Vinales by 0.271.

Rossi and Vinales both share a single win in the premier class at Silverstone. Vinales win arrived last season while he was piloting the Team Ecstar Suzuki GSX-RR; Vinales awarded Suzuki its first MotoGP win since 2007 (Loris Capirossi, 2007, Le Mans).

Heading up the second row is Aprilia Racing Team Gresini’s Aleix Espagaro. The Spaniard RS-GP pilot finished ahead of the current points leader, Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez, and Ducati Team’s Jorge Lorenzo, who has the most premier-class wins at Silverstone with two.

Red Bull KTM’s Pol Espargaro finished seventh, ahead of the rookie Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) and Austria MotoGP winner Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team).

The fourth row was filled by the UK’s Scott Redding (Octo Pramac Racing) and Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins, respectively.

As he chases his fourth MotoGP title, Marquez has 174 points, and leads Dovisiozo by 16 points, and Vinales by 24 points. Marquez has only one premier-class win at Silverstone (2014, Honda RC213V).

Pos. Rider Manufacturer Nationality Time 1 Cal Crutchlow Honda GBR 02’00.897 2 Valentino Rossi Yamaha ITA 02’01.138 3 Maverick Viñales Yamaha ESP 02’01.168 4 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia ESP 02’01.592 5 Marc Marquez Honda ESP 02’01.611 6 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati ESP 02’01.655 7 Pol Espargaro KTM ESP 02’01.832 8 Johann Zarco Yamaha FRA 02’01.885 9 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati ITA 02’01.893 10 Scott Redding Ducati GBR 02’01.933 11 Andrea Iannone Suzuki ITA 02’01.974 12 Alex Rins Suzuki ESP 02’02.072 13 Alvaro Bautista Ducati ESP 02’02.097 14 Karel Abraham Ducati CZE 02’02.098 15 Loris Baz Ducati FRA 02’02.202 16 Danilo Petrucci Ducati ITA 02’02.250 17 Daniel Pedrosa Honda ESP 02’02.408 18 Jack Miller Honda AUS 02’02.507 19 Jonas Folger Yamaha DEU 02’02.580 20 Hector Barbera Ducati ESP 02’02.735 21 Tito Rabat Honda ESP 02’02.860 22 Sam Lowes Aprilia GBR 02’03.475 23 Bradley Smith KTM GBR 02’04.414

