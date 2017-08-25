2017 Silverstone MotoGP Friday Practice Results
Britain’s favorite MotoGP pilot, Cal Crutchlow, pleased his fans Friday when he topped free practice at Silverstone ahead of this Sunday’s British Grand Prix.
The LCR Honda RC213V rider, who finished second last season at Silverstone, took the top time with a 2:00.897 around the 3.67-mile circuit. To put this time into perspective, the Circuit Record Lap (set under race conditions) is a 2:01.941 set in 2013 by Repsol Honda’s Dani Pedrosa.
Joining Crutchlow on the provisional front row is the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP duo of Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales; Rossi trailed by 0.241 of a second, and Vinales by 0.271.
Rossi and Vinales both share a single win in the premier class at Silverstone. Vinales win arrived last season while he was piloting the Team Ecstar Suzuki GSX-RR; Vinales awarded Suzuki its first MotoGP win since 2007 (Loris Capirossi, 2007, Le Mans).
Heading up the second row is Aprilia Racing Team Gresini’s Aleix Espagaro. The Spaniard RS-GP pilot finished ahead of the current points leader, Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez, and Ducati Team’s Jorge Lorenzo, who has the most premier-class wins at Silverstone with two.
Red Bull KTM’s Pol Espargaro finished seventh, ahead of the rookie Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) and Austria MotoGP winner Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team).
The fourth row was filled by the UK’s Scott Redding (Octo Pramac Racing) and Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins, respectively.
As he chases his fourth MotoGP title, Marquez has 174 points, and leads Dovisiozo by 16 points, and Vinales by 24 points. Marquez has only one premier-class win at Silverstone (2014, Honda RC213V).
2017 Silverstone MotoGP Friday Practice Results:
|Pos.
|Rider
|Manufacturer
|Nationality
|Time
|1
|Cal Crutchlow
|Honda
|GBR
|02’00.897
|2
|Valentino Rossi
|Yamaha
|ITA
|02’01.138
|3
|Maverick Viñales
|Yamaha
|ESP
|02’01.168
|4
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|ESP
|02’01.592
|5
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|ESP
|02’01.611
|6
|Jorge Lorenzo
|Ducati
|ESP
|02’01.655
|7
|Pol Espargaro
|KTM
|ESP
|02’01.832
|8
|Johann Zarco
|Yamaha
|FRA
|02’01.885
|9
|Andrea Dovizioso
|Ducati
|ITA
|02’01.893
|10
|Scott Redding
|Ducati
|GBR
|02’01.933
|11
|Andrea Iannone
|Suzuki
|ITA
|02’01.974
|12
|Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|ESP
|02’02.072
|13
|Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|ESP
|02’02.097
|14
|Karel Abraham
|Ducati
|CZE
|02’02.098
|15
|Loris Baz
|Ducati
|FRA
|02’02.202
|16
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|ITA
|02’02.250
|17
|Daniel Pedrosa
|Honda
|ESP
|02’02.408
|18
|Jack Miller
|Honda
|AUS
|02’02.507
|19
|Jonas Folger
|Yamaha
|DEU
|02’02.580
|20
|Hector Barbera
|Ducati
|ESP
|02’02.735
|21
|Tito Rabat
|Honda
|ESP
|02’02.860
|22
|Sam Lowes
|Aprilia
|GBR
|02’03.475
|23
|Bradley Smith
|KTM
|GBR
|02’04.414