2017 Silverstone MotoGP Press Conference Recap

Following a two-week break, the 2017 MotoGP Championship headed to the UK for round 12 of 18.

The first event at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix was Thursday’s traditional pre-race press conference.

Discussing thoughts ahead of the British GP was the current MotoGP points leader Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda), who was joined by Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP), Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda Team), Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda), Scott Redding (Octo Pramac Racing) and Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten).

The first rider to talk was the man who is chasing his fourth MotoGP title, Marquez. The Spaniard enters Silverstone, where he has only one premier-class win (2014) with a 16-point lead over Dovizioso.

“Austria was a great race and I was at home on the sofa watching it again and it was really nice to watch,” Marquez says. “Dovi was really fast there, he had a bit more than me but we tried until the end and I was very happy to take 20 points there.

“But now we’re at Silverstone, and we had a good test at Misano before. Last year I was close to the podium so the target is to stay consistent and try and get on the podium. Weather is always a question mark here! This is one of the most difficult circuits on the calendar, it’s demanding physically, difficult to warm the tires…but I felt good since I came here with a MotoGP bike in 2013. I know here can be a weekend where Maverick will be strong but I’ll try and work hard in the garage and get ready for the race on Sunday.”