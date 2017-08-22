2017 Silverstone MotoGP Preview

Following a two-week break from the action at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, the 2017 MotoGP Championship continues with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, round 12 of 18.

Following are the pre-race fast facts ahead of this weekend’s British GP.

1. Silverstone is built on the site of a World War II Royal Air Forcer bomber station, and the airfield’s three runways create the classic triangle format of Silverstone. The current track is 3.67 miles and features 18 corners.

2017 Silverstone MotoGP Preview: Honda's Marc Marquez
2. If starting, nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi will make history at the British Grand Prix. The Movistar Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1 pilot will become the first rider in history to have 300 premier-class starts. Rossi only has one premier-class victory at Silverstone (2015, Yamaha).

3. Leading the points battle with six rounds remaining is Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez, who finished on the podium at the last five rounds, including wins in Germany and Brno.

4. As he chases his fourth MotoGP title, Marquez has 174 points, and leads Austria MotoGP winner Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) by 16 points, and Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales by 24 points. He has only one premier-class win at Silverstone (2014, Honda RC213V).

2017 Silverstone MotoGP Preview: Yamaha's Valentino Rossi
5. Dovizioso earned his third win of 2017 MotoGP at Austria last weekend, beating out Marquez by a mere 0.176 of a second, with Marquez’s teammate Dani Pedrosa claiming third. Dovi, Marquez and Vinales all share three victories so far this season. The other two to win were Pedrosa and Rossi.

6. Last year Vinales claimed the victory at a dry Silverstone while competing on the Suzuki GSX-RR. It was Suzuki’s first victory since a wet Le Mans race in 2007 with Loris Capirossi at the controls of the Suzuki GSV-R.

2017 Silverstone MotoGP Preview: Honda's Cal Crutchlow
7. Joining Vinales on the podium at least year’s race was home-favorite Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) and Rossi.

8. As Jorge Lorenzo continues to garner experience with the Ducati GP17, he enters Silverstone with the most wins there – three. Lorenzo has struggled during his debut season aboard the Ducati, only claiming one podium (3rd, Jerez). He just missed the podium two weeks ago in Austria.

9. Pedrosa claimed his 151st podium in Austria, and with 139 points remains a title contender. Pedrosa has claimed fifth following the last two races at Silverstone.

2017 Silverstone MotoGP Preview: Suzuki's Andrea Iannone
10. Home-favorite Cruthlow will give it his all before a home crowd. Last season en route to second at Silverstone the Brit claimed the pole.

11. The 20-lap British Grand Prix gets underway at 3:30 p.m. local time (10:30 a.m. ET). beIN Sports will provide live broadcast coverage; check your local listings for time.

2017 Silverstone MotoGP Preview: Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso
2017 MotoGP Point Standings (after 11 or 18 rounds):

Pos. Rider Points
1 Marc Marquez 174
2 Andrea Dovizioso 158
3 Maverick Viñales 150
4 Valentino Rossi 141
5 Daniel Pedrosa 139
6 Johann Zarco 100
7 Jorge Lorenzo 78
8 Jonas Folger 77
9 Cal Crutchlow 76
10 Danilo Petrucci 75
11 Alvaro Bautista 52
12 Aleix Espargaro 47
13 Jack Miller 43
14 Loris Baz 38
15 Scott Redding 37
16 Andrea Iannone 33
17 Karel Abraham 25
18 Tito Rabat 23
19 Hector Barbera 21
20 Pol Espargaro 17
21 Alex Rins 12
22 Bradley Smith 8
23 Michele Pirro 7
24 Mika Kallio 6
25 Sam Lowes 2
26 Sylvain Guintoli 1

