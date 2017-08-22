2017 Silverstone MotoGP Preview

Following a two-week break from the action at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, the 2017 MotoGP Championship continues with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, round 12 of 18.

Following are the pre-race fast facts ahead of this weekend’s British GP.

1. Silverstone is built on the site of a World War II Royal Air Forcer bomber station, and the airfield’s three runways create the classic triangle format of Silverstone. The current track is 3.67 miles and features 18 corners.

2. If starting, nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi will make history at the British Grand Prix. The Movistar Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1 pilot will become the first rider in history to have 300 premier-class starts. Rossi only has one premier-class victory at Silverstone (2015, Yamaha).

3. Leading the points battle with six rounds remaining is Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez, who finished on the podium at the last five rounds, including wins in Germany and Brno.

4. As he chases his fourth MotoGP title, Marquez has 174 points, and leads Austria MotoGP winner Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) by 16 points, and Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales by 24 points. He has only one premier-class win at Silverstone (2014, Honda RC213V).

5. Dovizioso earned his third win of 2017 MotoGP at Austria last weekend, beating out Marquez by a mere 0.176 of a second, with Marquez’s teammate Dani Pedrosa claiming third. Dovi, Marquez and Vinales all share three victories so far this season. The other two to win were Pedrosa and Rossi.

6. Last year Vinales claimed the victory at a dry Silverstone while competing on the Suzuki GSX-RR. It was Suzuki’s first victory since a wet Le Mans race in 2007 with Loris Capirossi at the controls of the Suzuki GSV-R.

7. Joining Vinales on the podium at least year’s race was home-favorite Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) and Rossi.

8. As Jorge Lorenzo continues to garner experience with the Ducati GP17, he enters Silverstone with the most wins there – three. Lorenzo has struggled during his debut season aboard the Ducati, only claiming one podium (3rd, Jerez). He just missed the podium two weeks ago in Austria.

9. Pedrosa claimed his 151st podium in Austria, and with 139 points remains a title contender. Pedrosa has claimed fifth following the last two races at Silverstone.

10. Home-favorite Cruthlow will give it his all before a home crowd. Last season en route to second at Silverstone the Brit claimed the pole.

11. The 20-lap British Grand Prix gets underway at 3:30 p.m. local time (10:30 a.m. ET). beIN Sports will provide live broadcast coverage; check your local listings for time.

2017 MotoGP Point Standings (after 11 or 18 rounds):