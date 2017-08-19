2017 Lausitzring WorldSBK Qualifying Results: Sykes on Pole in Germany

2017 Lausitzring WorldSBK Qualifying Results

For the 42nd time of his World Superbike career, Tom Sykes claimed the Superpole. His latest arrived Saturday at the Prosecco DOC German Round of WorldSBK at Lausitzring, where he qualified his Kawasaki Racing Team ZX-10RR to a new record lap of 1:36.121.

The Yorkshireman, who also led all free practice sessions, is now one pole away from matching current WSBK pole record holder, Troy Corser. This was also Syke’s fourth-consecutive pole, and the 70th for Kawasaki in WorldSBK.

Joining Sykes, who turned 32 at German SBK, on the front row are teammate and current points leader, Jonathan Rea, and Milwaukee Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori. Rea finished 0.213 of a second back, and Savadori a further 0.342 of a second back.

Heading up the second row is Aruba.it Racing Ducati’s Marco Melandri, who this week extended his contract with the factor Ducati team. Melandri qualified ahead of Althea BMW Racing Team S 1000 RR rider Jordi Torres and Melandri’s teammate Chaz Davies.

Starting on the third row are Alex Lowes (Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team), Eugene Laverty (Milwaukee Aprilia) and Leon Camier (MV Agusta Reparto Corse).

The fourth row consists of wildcard Markus Reiterberger (Van Zon Remeha BMW), Michael van der Mark (Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team) and Xavi Fores (BARNI Racing Team).

Heading into German SBK, as Rea chases a third-straight title, the Northern Irishman has the points lead with 341—59 ahead of teammate Tom Sykes. Rea has finished on the podium 15 out of 16 times so far in eight rounds, which includes 9 wins.

Race one gets underway this afternoon, followed by race two on Sunday.