Jonathan Rea Interview

It’s been a long summer break for the 2017 FIM Superbike World Championship, but Round 9 at the Lausitzring in Brandenburg, Germany, will mark the end of a racing drought.

During round 8 of the FIM WSBK Championship at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, we had the opportunity to sit down with current points leader and Kawasaki Racing Team rider Johnathan Rea.

Hailing from Ireland, Johnathan Rea has been dominant in the WSBK paddock since finding a seat on the Kawasaki ZX-10RR back in 2015. To date in 2017 WorldSB, Rea has claimed 15 of 16 podiums, which includes nine race wins.

We sat down with Rea at Laguna, and asked him about the current racing season and where he sees MotoAmerica going. We also learned a little about his passion for motoross.

Ultimate Motorcycling: Hi Jonathan. You’ve been spending a little bit of time in the bay area recently. Are you excited about being here at Laguna Seca?

Johnathan Rea: It’s a cool weekend for me, because today is actually the fifth wedding anniversary with my wife. We came from Misano via Ireland to drop my kids with my mom, which I’m really happy she’s looking after them for the week. So me and my wife arrived in San Francisco on Tuesday and had a little look around, had some nice dinner down by the Golden Gate bridge. Then I got the chance to go and throw the first pitch for the Oakland A’s and open that game up, which was really cool. We’re just enjoying the atmosphere.

As soon as you get on that flight and fly out of London, you start really looking forward to this race. I don’t exactly know anyone race, I think the whole event is cool; we’re here with MotoAmerica. The fans here are enthusiastic and get pretty excited for Superbike.

The track is quite iconic. For me, it’s a critical part of the season as well. We’re past the half-way point and this race is right before the summer break, so it’s very important for me to do a good job here and leave here satisfied and go back home with a good point situation to start evaluating our championship chances.

UM: How have things been working out on track so far?

Rea: I feel pretty good. FP1 was a little bit disappointing because we didn’t make much progress with that bike, we had some issues and in session two, we pretty much went back to what we started with when we arrived and that worked pretty good. We had two Pirelli front and rear options to test, so we’re a little clearer on what our race tire will be tomorrow. We’ll try to wake up tomorrow in the right frame of mind and find a rhythm in FP3 and then qualifying is really important here because it’s so difficult to pass. I’ll need to qualify well and look forward to the race.

UM: Laguna Seca is something of a favorite stop for many riders in the paddock. What are some of the issues that riders face while out on track, and what strategies do you need to put to use here?

Rea: It’s pretty one lined and it penalizes you if you make a mistake. Normally on a lot of tracks, you can throw a block pass in and it kind of works but here, if you throw a block pass, it really disturbs your rhythm and disturbs your lap time. If you start making passes that don’t work you can go backwards quickly. So track position is everything.

Sometimes you have to get a little imaginative because it is so one lined and the group tends to be at a similar pace, so it’s hard to make headway in the race. It’s also very easy to follow as this track as well. It’s hard to lead the race, especially with the blind corners, it’s always easier to be in the back. It’s kind of a Catch 22; you don’t know where to be in the race. Do you sit in and conserve your tire and then try to make passes at the end? Or do you stay at the front and maintain track position – it’s a hard one.

UM: Recently, tires have become a topic of discussion. During the Donington Park round, you had a mishap that was attributed to an issue with tires. Other riders have experienced issues as well, which isn’t something that’s common in the WSBK paddock. Can you elaborate on that at all?

Rea: We’ve gone back to similar rubber types that the tires had before but just a different construction process. I don’t know whether they’ve been changing for budget reasons or whatever but the latest batches in Misano, I also saw some inconsistencies. Not with me but with other riders, which is very, very, rare for Pirelli to be honest. Normally the tires are super safe and we don’t have these problems but now they’re going through a different process of mounting them and doing everything in a different way to try and counteract the problems.

UM: The current Kawasaki ZX-10RR has been in use for a full season now. How has the bike developed since its introduction?

Rea: Basically, when we had the new model, we started working with new components; things like engine braking, swing arms, testing different things. Last year we had a huge list to get through and it felt like throughout the year all we were doing was testing and sometimes going in the wrong direction with set up.

So in the off season, we found a good base setting and we’re not going too far away from that now. Last year felt like testing, this year feels like racing.

UM: You’ve had the opportunity to see the MotoAmerica paddock first hand, who are some of the stand out riders that’d you’d like to see move to the world stage? And on the same note, what sort of steps can the organization take as a whole?

Rea: I think right now, Jake Gagne is doing a good job to have a wildcard here and put his face amongst the Superbike team managers. I’m a huge fan of his because he’s a really accomplished motocross guy as well and I love my motocross. I rode at a high-level; schoolboy amateur level. I know he scored points at a national only a couple years ago, which is impressive.

Guys like Cameron Beaubier came over and did a wildcard a year ago and did an okay job. The problem is, right here now, you have really good riders on the top bikes so it doesn’t make sense for the top American guys to come over on a team that’s not well funded or not at a high-level; they’re better off hanging here on their good teams.

It would be good to see both the Superbike regulations be more stable with the domestic champions like BSB or MotoAmerica, so it encourages more wildcards. Maybe if we didn’t have the MotoAmerica championship here this weekend, we might see some wildcards from the Yamaha guys or the Suzuki guys which would be really, really nice. It’d be like the old days, where you go to Brands Hatch and you have the BSB guys there but we need to see more common ground with the regulations to see that happen.

Basically, I think it has to come first from the manufacturers. Right now, Suzuki and Yamaha are the only official presence here. I hope Kawasaki can come with an official team and Honda as well, coming back to the level that they had a number of years ago. I think that would help the championship.

Until that happens, there aren’t that many lucrative rides to take young kids to the next level. There seems like there are only four really good seats to be on and one of them is occupied by a Spanish guy that’s come here and Toni’s doing a good job. Hayes has been here a long time as well. So there aren’t too many seats that kids can get on.

The Supersport series is stacked with talent but there’s really nowhere for them to go to take their career to the next level. Hopefully more teams will come here with better support, so that the Superbike class can become more competitive.

UM: There have been some unsubstantiated rumors that you could possibly be leaving the WSBK paddock and making the jump to MotoGP. Can you speak on any of that?

Rea: Right now, I’m just thinking about this season and Superbike, not really thinking about the future to be honest. I’m enjoying things here right now and I’m at the top, which is a difficult position to be in because the only way is down. So, I want to keep trying to win as much as I can but the future will look after itself; we’ll see what happens.

UM: I know you guys are on a tight schedule, so let’s just wrap up with a fun question: how often are you out on your motocross bike?

Rea: I ride a lot! When I’m at home, I try to ride twice a week and I love it. It’s not just great training but its great concentration because the track is always changing. It’s part of my heart, really.