Advertisement

Scott Redding and Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Last week, Octo Pramac Racing Ducati signed Jack Miller. The Australian joins Danilo Petrucci for 2018 MotoGP.

This left current Pramac pilot Scott Redding without a ride in 2018 MotoGP. But paddock chatter began, and the Brit allegedly was in talks with Aprilia Racing.

These rumors were confirmed Monday when Aprilia Racing announced it has signed Redding for the 2018 season. The 24-year-old will join Aleix Esparagaro aboard the other factory RS-GP.

Advertisement

“Scott is a rider who, in spite of his young age, has significant experience in MotoGP. We are pleased to have him join our project and we think that his talent and the continued growth of the RS-GP will allow the team and him to achieving important results,” says Romano Albesiano, Aprilia Racing Manager.

“Our bike has grown consistently, race after race. The goal to battle stably in the top ten has been more than achieved. And while further steps in technical development are on their way already this season, with this agreement with Scott, we are preparing for next season. Aprilia will be at the starting line with a pair of quality riders that have interesting potential. Aleix is demonstrating more and more that he is a high quality rider and a guarantee for the team. With Scott’s contribution, we expect that the team’s work will bring Aprilia even closer to the top of the championship, into the positions that such a glorious brand deserves to occupy.

“At the same time, we bid Sam Lowes farewell, certainly thanking him for his commitment and efforts during this, his rookie season in MotoGP, and for the contribution he has made to the team’s growth. He is a rider who will doubtless be able to express his talent, but right now we must make choices that allow us to fulfill our commitments to the Piaggio Group and our fans. We will continue to work together with the efforts we have always made so that he can have a good season finale and we wish Sam all the best for his career in the future.”

Redding, 24, joined the World Championship in 2008, competing in the former 125 cc class aboard an Aprilia. During his rookie year, Redding claimed victory at his home GP in Donington.

He moved to Moto2 in 2010, where he remained for four years, claiming 11 podiums, including three wins. He moved to the premier class in 2014, earning a best finish of third at Misano in 2015, and Assen in 2016.