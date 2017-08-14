2017 Unadilla Motocross Results: KTM's Musquin Sweeps Round (Video Recap)

Advertisement

2017 Unadilla Motocross Results & Video Recap

The 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship headed to central New York’s Unadilla track for the Unadilla National.

Under muddy conditions due to heavy rain, Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin swept the round, claiming his fourth overall victory and his sixth-straight moto win of 2017 MX.

The Frenchman was joined on the overall podium by Husqvarna’s Martin Davalos (8-2 finish) and Honda’s Cole Seely (3-6).

In the opening moto, Musquin started off third, but soon passed Matt Bisceglia for second.

He held strong and was still leading at the halfway mark with Blake Baggett right behind him gunning for the pass.

Dealing with downpours and pressure from Baggett, he continued to push through lappers and severe track conditions before the red flag came out with two minutes to go to signal the end of the moto and clinch Musquin as the first moto winner.

Musquin claimed the holeshot in the second moto, battled through the tough track conditions, and held strong for the win. The 1-1 finish gave him his sixth consecutive moto win, third consecutive overall win, and leaves him third in 450 rider point standings.

“Today was really tough, but I did have fun. It poured so hard and I understand why they had to red flag the first moto because of the lightning. We were late starting the second moto because of the storm but once the gate dropped I did my best to grab the holeshot and lead early on. I knew I needed to ride a smart race out front and not get passed in order to make it a bit easier on myself in all the mud,” Musquin says.

“In moto one I had good battles with Baggett and in the second moto I know Davalos was right there behind me many times. I just wanted to control my races and I think that’s what I did. Nothing came easy though. I nearly crashed on the last lap of moto 2, it was so close, but thankfully was able to keep it together and finish in front. I’m really pleased with myself to go 1-1 in these conditions today, they were tough.”

Heading into the penultimate round of 2017 Motocross, Musquin is third in points, four behind Baggett and 31 behind Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac, who finished eighth overall at 2017 Unadilla Motocross.

In the 250 Class, GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin prevailed for the second time this season, ending the two-race wining streak for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy, who finished second.

2017 Unadilla Motocross Results: 450 Class Overall (Moto Finish)

Marvin Musquin, La Reole, France, KTM (1-1) Martin Davalos, Quito, Ecuador, Husqvarna (8-2) Cole Seely, Newbury Park, Calif., Honda (3-6) Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., Yamaha (7-3) Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (2-11) Dean Wilson, Glasgow, Scotland, Husqvarna (9-4) Justin Bogle, Cushing, Okla., Suzuki (4-10) Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Honda (5-9) Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (10-5) Benny Bloss, Oak Grove, MO, KTM (15-8)

2017 450 Class Championship Standings

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 400 Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 373 Marvin Musquin, La Reole, France, KTM – 369 Dean Wilson, Glasgow, Scotland, Husqvarna – 299 Cole Seely, Newbury Park, Calif., Honda – 263 Martin Davalos, Quito, Ecuador, Husqvarna – 243 Justin Bogle, Cushing, Okla., Suzuki – 241 Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Husqvarna – 216 Weston Peick, Wildomar, Calif., Suzuki – 213 Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., Yamaha – 211

2017 Unadilla 250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda (2-1) Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., Kawasaki (1-4) Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna (3-5) Dylan Ferrandis, Avignon, France, Yamaha (6-3) Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, NY, Yamaha (12-2) Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (5-6) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha (4-10) RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Honda (8-7) Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (7-12) Colt Nichols, Muskogee, Okla., Yamaha (11-9)

2017 250 Class Championship Standings