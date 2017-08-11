Jack Miller Joins Octo Pramac Racing Ducati for 2018 MotoGP

Advertisement

Jack Miller to Pramac Ducati

Following three years aboard Honda RC213V machinery in the MotoGP class, Jack Miller will join the Octo Pramac Racing Ducati for 2018 MotoGP.

The 22-year-old Australian, who joined the GP Championship in the former 125cc class in 2011, will pilot a Ducati Desmosedici GP prototype under a direct contract with Ducati Motor Holding.

His teammate will be Danilo Petrucci, who has impressed so far in 2018 aboard the satellite Ducati. As for the other current Octo Pramac Racing Ducati pilot, Scott Redding, the Moto2 runner-up finisher is expected to join Aprilia Racing Team Gresini for 2018, though nothing is confirmed.

Advertisement

After debuting in the 2011 125cc GP class with KTM, Miller, of Queensland, headed directly to Moto3 with Honda for the 2012 and 2013 seasons. In 2014, he joined KTM in Moto3, finishing runner up behind that year’s champion Alex Marquez, the younger brother of three-time MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez.

Miller then jumped from Moto3 to MotoGP for 2015. He claimed his first MotoGP win at the Dutch TT last season, and has finished a best of sixth this season at that same Netherlands circuit.