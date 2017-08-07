Giugliano to Pilot Red Bull Honda at Lausitzring WorldSBK

Advertisement

Davide Giugliano to Race for Red Bull Honda World Superbike

When the 2017 World Superbike Championship continues August 18-20 at Lausitzring following the summer break, there will be a new rider aboard the second Red Bull Honda CBR1000RR SP2.

Davide Giugliano will join full-time factory Honda pilot Stefan Brad at the German SBK round of 2017 WSBK.

The 27-year-old Giugliano is filling the vacancy left by the late Nicky Hayden; during Laguna Seca WorldSBK, American pilot Jake Gagne piloted the second SP2.

Advertisement

The Italian Giugliano is no stranger to WorldSBK. He last raced for the Aruba.it Racing Ducati in 2016, and during his five-year World Superbike career has earned 14 podiums and five pole positions in 112 race starts.

Giugliano was able to try the WorldSBK-spec version of the new Fireblade last week at the Lausitzring, during a two-day private test the team performed alongside other World Superbike opponents. The opportunity for Giugliano to race with the team has come as a direct result of the positive outcome of the test, in which Davide provided highly valuable feedback about the bike, Honda says.

Davide Giugliano says: “I’m really happy with this opportunity to race at Lausitzring with the Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team. After the good test we had there last week, I was hoping to get a chance to compete with them and I’m grateful to have received it. I’m back to a good level of form and cannot wait to get started. I would like to thank Honda and Ten Kate for making this happen and I will do my best to make this opportunity worthwhile for all of us.”