2017 Brno MotoGP Results

Spoiler alert: 2017 Czech Republic Grand Prix results from Brno MotoGP listed below.

The second half of 2017 MotoGP got underway this weekend with the Czech Republic Grand Prix at Brno—round nine of 18.

Wet track conditions challenged the riders, and when a drying line appeared, tactics were everything. Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez mastered these tactics at 2017 Brno MotoGP, taking a gamble and switching from wet tires to slicks earlier on in the race.

This allowed Marquez to take a masterful win—his third victory of 2017 MotoGP, and also his second-straight win that includes Sachsenring MotoGP.

The 24-year-old Spaniard dominated, claiming the win from pole by 12.438 seconds ahead of teammate Dani Pedrosa. Claiming the final podium position was Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales, who finished 18.135 seconds behind.

With his win, Marquez now has 154 points with eight rounds remaining. Marquez, who’s chasing his fourth MotoGP title, is 14 points ahead of Vinales. Ducati Team’s Andrea Dovizioso, who led Friday Brno MotoGP practice, is third, 21 points behind, and nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) fourth, 22 points behind.

The 2017 MotoGP Championship now heads directly to the Red Bull Ring in Austria for round 11, which takes place August 13.

Following is the official MotoGP review:

With the field all on wets, Marquez got away in the lead at lights out, but a storming start for Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team) from fifth saw him then moving through for the lead on Lap 1. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) slotted into P3, with Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) just besting Pedrosa to take fourth.

Lorenzo began to pull away with a good gap as Rossi swooped through on both Dovizioso and Marquez to take second, and a dry line was already appearing. The number 93 was dropping through the field and then dived into the pits as the first to try the switch to slicks – struggling on the softer tire and taking the gamble early.

Rossi was hunting down Lorenzo as the track was drying and drying, before the ‘Spartan’ headed in – as did many of the front group. Meanwhile, Marquez was on a charge setting red sector after red sector back out on slicks, and it appeared he’d played his hand to perfection.

As the deck shuffled, he was soon taking the lead – and proving his decision to pit a tactical masterstroke as the dust settled and the gap back to Pedrosa in P2 was around 20 seconds.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo was delayed in the pits as the riders around him – including Viñales – streamed out, with Rossi and Dovizioso steadfastly remaining out for another lap until both diving in together.

Viñales got the hammer down from the mid-pack as everyone shuffled back out on track, slowly starting to reel in those ahead of him. Picking them off one-by-one, the rider from Roses finally battled past Crutchlow, Danilo Petrucci (Octo Pramac Racing) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) to make it into some clear air, some six seconds off Pedrosa in second and the podium seeming decided. Pedrosa, meanwhile, ate a good number of seconds off Marquez’ lead, more than secure in second.

Slightly further back, Dovizioso had a simple mission: after both pitting late, the Italian needed to stay as close to compatriot Rossi as possible. Close on points in the Championship, “DesmoDovi” managed some good damage limitation in managing to stay close enough, but Rossi kept the upper hand.

With Cal Crutchlow the last man in between the ‘Doctor’ and his teammate Viñales as they honed in on the top four, Rossi got his head down and pushed on – eventually catching the Brit and able to get past him on the final lap. Dovizioso followed the number 35 home and took P6, close but not quite able to shadow his compatriot over the line.

Petrucci took a solid result in seventh after losing grip in the latter stages, ahead of Aleix Espargaro after a penalty for an unsafe release in pit lane saw the Spaniard move back three places.

There was a rockstar performance in P9, with Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) crossing the line only two tenths off his older brother, taking a stunning result in a tough race and bringing some good points home for the Austrian factory.

Jonas Folger (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) completed the top ten, with the German rookie slicing back through the field and escaping the clutches of fellow rookie Alex Rins. Folger had been well outside the points, and Rins’ result was the culmination of a promising weekend for the Spaniard as he comes back from injury – the second rookie home and ahead of Zarco, who was twelfth.

Karel Abraham (Pull&Bear Aspar Team) was running much further up for the initial stages until the pack shuffled around him, but the Czech rider nevertheless took solid points at home in P13. Jack Miller (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) was fourteenth after a more difficult weekend.

Jorge Lorenzo, after leading early on, found his delay in the pit lane costly. The five-time World Champion put in a good comeback, however, moving through from outside the top twenty to complete the points in fifteenth – bridging some big gaps along the way.

