2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 America Unveiled: Italian Patriotism

2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 America

Fittingly unveiled for the Fourth of July holiday, the 2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 America celebrates the Italian brand’s relationship with stateside customers.

Based on the three-cylinder Brutale 800, the America pays tribute the the classical America range from the 1970s. Only 50 will be available to match the 50 states in America, making the bike a instant collector.

“To define the America, the MV Agusta design team wanted to match the exuberance of the country that bears its name, in a special livery. From its rich culture, individuality, patriotism, innovation and the United States flag, the team set about bringing the passion of these elements into a never-before-seen metallic blue color scheme that catches the light with a shimmering iridescence,” MV Agusta says.

“While on the tank, a star-studded motif, like the one on the 1973 MV Agusta 750 S, takes the brand back to its glory days. Elsewhere, gloss black paintwork brings out the best in component details, such as the front fender, which sports the MV Agusta logo.”

Other hints of Americana are found on the rear fender and side-radiator panel, along with the red seat. Each bike will feature its number laser-cut into the triple clamp.

The 2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 America will go on sale in the USA in July 2017 at an MSRP of $14,998 with two years warranty and two years roadside assist.

The bike will be unveiled this weekend during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Laguna Seca round of World Superbike.

To find out more or to register your interest, please fill out the contact form on MV Agusta.

