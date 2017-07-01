2017 Sachsenring MotoGP Qualifying Results: Marquez Claims 8th Straight Pole

2017 Sachsenring MotoGP Qualifying Results

Just like he dominates at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas, where he has won every race held there from pole (five), Marc Marquez continued his top-performing qualifying streak at Germany’s Sachsenring, round nine of 18 in 2017 MotoGP.

Marquez has won the past-seven races there from pole, and topped his eighth-straight qualifying session Saturday at Sachsenring across all classes.

Under pouring conditions, Marquez claimed the top 2017 Sachsenring qualifying result with a best time of 1:27.302. To put this into perspective, the circuit record lap is a 1:21.530 (Marquez, 2015).

Joining three-time MotoGP Champion on the front row for Sunady’s Germany Grand Prix are Octo Pramac Racing Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci and Repsol Honda’s Dani Pedrosa.

Petrucci finished 0.160 of a second back, and Pedrosa 0.647 of a second behind.

“When I saw that it was going to be a wet qualifying session, I set a front-row position as my target,” Marquez says. “Anyway, I’ve felt very good on the bike since the beginning and I saw that the rain was easing off, so I tried to find a good rhythm as I prepared to attack in the final stages. Halfway into the session there was a bit of confusion with Maverick.

“In qualifying everyone pushes a lot and there was some contact, but luckily nothing happened. In the end I was able to do a very good lap and I’m quite happy with that, as it’s always very difficult to manage in the rain. Now we just need to focus on the race, which will be tough as there are many fast riders with a good pace, starting with my teammate! It seems that it won’t rain, but whatever conditions we find, it will be okay, as we have a really good pace both in the dry and in the wet.”

Following is the official MotoGP report:

In a late rush for pole as the sun began to peek out, Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) was a key protagonist in the session and will start fourth, ahead of home hero and rookie Jonas Folger (Monster Yamaha Tech 3). Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team) completes the second row, putting in a solid performance as he gets to grips with the Desmosedici in the rain.

Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was the second man to move through from Q1, and the Spaniard took the Austrian factory’s best ever qualifying result in seventh to continue the incredible form into Q2. Older brother Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) and nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) complete the third row.

Championship leader Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) was another of those to have a slightly more difficult session to take tenth, but starts ahead of key rival in the points standings Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP), who was eleventh fastest in the wet. Alvaro Bautista (Pull&Bear Aspar Team) completes the top twelve on the grid from Q2.

Jack Miller (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) just missed the cut in Q1 and will start P13, with Loris Baz (Reale Avintia Racing) and Bradley Smith (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) completing the top fifteen.

One big name further down the grid for the German GP is Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) after a more difficult weekend for the French rookie superstar, with Zarco readying himself to line up in P19.

Photo by Luciano Bianchetto