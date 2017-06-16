2017 Misano World Superbike Preview & TV Schedule | 10 Fast Facts

2017 Misano World Superbike Preview

The 2017 World Superbike Championship heads this weekend to the Adriatic Coast in Italy at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli for round seven of 13.

Here are the essential pre-race fast facts to know before racing gets underway this Saturday at Misano WorldSBK.

1. Two-time reigning World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea has won eight of 12 races so far in six rounds, including doubles at Phillip Island, Chang International Circuit and Assen. The Kawasaki Racing Team ZX-10RR pilot leads the points with 260, 55 ahead of teammate Tom Sykes and 110 ahead of Aruba.it Racing Team’s Chaz Davies.

2. The only other race winners this season were Davies and Sykes. Davies has three wins (double at Imola and race two at Aragon), and Sykes one (race one, Donington Park).

3. Rea has four wins at Misano, including a double last season, and Sykes has three. Together, both Kawasaki riders have won the last six races held at the Misano Circuit.

4. Rea holds the World Superbike Circuit Record (under race conditions), a 1:34.720, and Sykes the Fastest Lap (across all sessions), a 1:34.037.

5. While with Honda, Rea claimed his maiden World Superbike win at Misano. He has since claimed a total of 46 World Superbike wins.

6. Although Ducati has the all-time record of 76 podiums at Misano, none arrived from the Welshman Davies. The 1199 R Panigale pilot finished fourth in race one last season, but crashed out of race two.

7. Sykes has claimed the pole at Misano for the past five seasons. He is the only current rider who has claimed a pole at Misano.

8. Keep an eye on Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team’s Michael van der Mark. The Dutchman just missed his first podium at Donington Park, and is looking for redemption in Misano.

9. After this weekend, Misano will have hosted 50 races, the same as Donington (third overall). The only tracks to host more races were Phillip Island (53) and Assen (52).

10. beIN Sports will provide live coverage of 2017 Misano World Superbike at the following days/times (all EST):

Superbike Race 1: Saturday, June 17: 6:55 a.m.

Superbike Race 2: Sunday, June 18: 6:55 a.m.

Supersport Race: Sunday, June 18: 8 a.m. (delay)

Round 7 Highlights: Wednesday, June 21: 8:30 p.m. (delay)

2017 World Superbike Point Standings (after 6 of 13 rounds):