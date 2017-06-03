2017 Mugello Motogp Qualifying Results: Vinales on Pole

2017 Mugello MotoGP Qualifying Results

Maverick Vinales wasted no time during qualifying for round six of 2017 MotoGP at Mugello. The Movistar Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1 pilot, who won three races so far this season, claimed his third pole of 2017 at the Italian Grand Prix.

Vinales earned the pole with a 1:46.575 at the Tuscan circuit, beating home favorite and teammate Valentino Rossi to the line by 0.239 of a second. Taking the final pole position was Ducati Team’s Andrea Dovizioso, who finished 0.260 of a second behind Vinales.

“Qualifying was really special and very nice,” Maverick Vinales says. “I gave my 100% and the bike was working really well and I did my best. Honestly, Im so pleased with the work of the team, because we did a really good job in FP4. We modified the bike in a better way and we improved, so Im quite happy about that.”

Rossi impressed, considered he suffered some chest injuries following a motocross-training crash last week. Donning a typical custom-graphic lid for his home race—this one paying tribute to the late Nicky Hayden—Rossi says his condition continues to improve as he chases his 10th World Championship.

“Today we did great work, carrying on from yesterday,” Valentino Rossi says. “My condition improved and we also improved the setting of the bike. This morning was the first practice that I ended in P1 this season, so Im very happy because I did a great lap time.

“This afternoon I was also strong, but unfortunately I made a stupid mistake at the end of FP4 and I slid. Fortunately it was no problem, also because it was with the second bike, I didn’t damage the right bike. However, I lost a bit of feeling, so to make this second place was good, even better than normal, because when you start with a mistake, maybe you need it sometimes. I think the race will be very tough from every angle, because it looks like there are six other bikes with the same pace, so to start from the front row is very important.”

Qualifying fourth at Mugello MotoGP was Ducati Team test rider Michele Pirro. He will be joined on row two by the Repsol Honda duo of Dani Pedrosa, who won at Jerez, and the reigning MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez, who won at Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

Five-time Mugello winner Jorge Lorenzo qualified seventh aboard the Ducati Team GP17. Joining him on row three are Pull&Bear Aspar Team Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista and Octo Pramac Racing Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci.

Qualifying on row four were EG 0,0 Marc VDS rider Tito Rabat, Monster Yamaha Tech 3’s Johann Zarco and Aprilia Racing Team Gresini’s Aleix Espagaro, respectively.

As for Friday Mugello MotoGP free practice leader Cal Crutchlow, the LCR Honda RC213V pilot qualified 13th.

The 2017 Grand Prix of Italy at Mugello begins at 2 p.m. local time Sunday.

Photo by Luciano Bianchetto

2017 Mugello MotoGP Qualifying Results:

Pos. Rider Manufacturer Nationality Time 1 Maverick Viñales Yamaha ESP 01’46.575 2 Valentino Rossi Yamaha ITA 01’46.814 3 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati ITA 01’46.835 4 Michele Pirro Ducati ITA 01’46.878 5 Daniel Pedrosa Honda ESP 01’46.999 6 Marc Marquez Honda ESP 01’47.050 7 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati ESP 01’47.152 8 Alvaro Bautista Ducati ESP 01’47.167 9 Danilo Petrucci Ducati ITA 01’47.266 10 Tito Rabat Honda ESP 01’47.282 11 Johann Zarco Yamaha FRA 01’47.319 12 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia ESP 01’47.475 13 Cal Crutchlow Honda GBR 01’47.220 14 Hector Barbera Ducati ESP 01’47.272 15 Jonas Folger Yamaha DEU 01’47.305 16 Andrea Iannone Suzuki ITA 01’47.625 17 Loris Baz Ducati FRA 01’47.809 18 Pol Espargaro KTM ESP 01’47.940 19 Jack Miller Honda AUS 01’47.961 20 Scott Redding Ducati GBR 01’47.975 21 Karel Abraham Ducati CZE 01’48.361 22 Sam Lowes Aprilia GBR 01’48.416 23 Bradley Smith KTM GBR 01’48.594 24 Sylvain Guintoli Suzuki FRA 01’48.892

