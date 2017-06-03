Brought to you by:

2017 Mugello Motogp Qualifying Results: Vinales on Pole

by

2017 Mugello MotoGP Qualifying Results

Maverick Vinales wasted no time during qualifying for round six of 2017 MotoGP at Mugello. The Movistar Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1 pilot, who won three races so far this season, claimed his third pole of 2017 at the Italian Grand Prix.

Vinales earned the pole with a 1:46.575 at the Tuscan circuit, beating home favorite and teammate Valentino Rossi to the line by 0.239 of a second. Taking the final pole position was Ducati Team’s Andrea Dovizioso, who finished 0.260 of a second behind Vinales.

2017 Mugello Motogp Qualifying Results: Vinales on Pole
2017 Mugello Motogp Qualifying Results: Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales

“Qualifying was really special and very nice,” Maverick Vinales says. “I gave my 100% and the bike was working really well and I did my best. Honestly, Im so pleased with the work of the team, because we did a really good job in FP4. We modified the bike in a better way and we improved, so Im quite happy about that.”

Rossi impressed, considered he suffered some chest injuries following a motocross-training crash last week. Donning a typical custom-graphic lid for his home race—this one paying tribute to the late Nicky Hayden—Rossi says his condition continues to improve as he chases his 10th World Championship.

2017 Mugello Motogp Qualifying Results: Yamaha's Valentino Rossi
2017 Mugello Motogp Qualifying Results: Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi

“Today we did great work, carrying on from yesterday,” Valentino Rossi says. “My condition improved and we also improved the setting of the bike. This morning was the first practice that I ended in P1 this season, so Im very happy because I did a great lap time.

“This afternoon I was also strong, but unfortunately I made a stupid mistake at the end of FP4 and I slid. Fortunately it was no problem, also because it was with the second bike, I didn’t damage the right bike. However, I lost a bit of feeling, so to make this second place was good, even better than normal, because when you start with a mistake, maybe you need it sometimes. I think the race will be very tough from every angle, because it looks like there are six other bikes with the same pace, so to start from the front row is very important.”

2017 Mugello Motogp Qualifying Results: Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso
2017 Mugello Motogp Qualifying Results: Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso

Qualifying fourth at Mugello MotoGP was Ducati Team test rider Michele Pirro. He will be joined on row two by the Repsol Honda duo of Dani Pedrosa, who won at Jerez, and the reigning MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez, who won at Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

2017 Mugello Motogp Qualifying Results: Honda's Marc Marquez
2017 Mugello Motogp Qualifying Results: Honda’s Marc marquez

Five-time Mugello winner Jorge Lorenzo qualified seventh aboard the Ducati Team GP17. Joining him on row three are Pull&Bear Aspar Team Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista and Octo Pramac Racing Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci.

Qualifying on row four were EG 0,0 Marc VDS rider Tito Rabat, Monster Yamaha Tech 3’s Johann Zarco and Aprilia Racing Team Gresini’s Aleix Espagaro, respectively.

As for Friday Mugello MotoGP free practice leader Cal Crutchlow, the LCR Honda RC213V pilot qualified 13th.

The 2017 Grand Prix of Italy at Mugello begins at 2 p.m. local time Sunday.

Photo by Luciano Bianchetto

2017 Mugello MotoGP Qualifying Results:

Pos. Rider Time
1 Maverick Viñales 01’46.575
2 Valentino Rossi 01’46.814
3 Andrea Dovizioso 01’46.835
4 Michele Pirro 01’46.878
5 Daniel Pedrosa 01’46.999
6 Marc Marquez 01’47.050
7 Jorge Lorenzo 01’47.152
8 Alvaro Bautista 01’47.167
9 Danilo Petrucci 01’47.266
10 Tito Rabat 01’47.282
11 Johann Zarco 01’47.319
12 Aleix Espargaro 01’47.475
13 Cal Crutchlow 01’47.220
14 Hector Barbera 01’47.272
15 Jonas Folger 01’47.305
16 Andrea Iannone 01’47.625
17 Loris Baz 01’47.809
18 Pol Espargaro 01’47.940
19 Jack Miller 01’47.961
20 Scott Redding 01’47.975
21 Karel Abraham 01’48.361
22 Sam Lowes 01’48.416
23 Bradley Smith 01’48.594
24 Sylvain Guintoli 01’48.892

2017 Mugello MotoGP Qualifying Results | Photo Gallery

Tags from the story
, , , , , , , ,
0
Ron Lieback
Written By
More from Ron Lieback

2007 Kawasaki ZX-10R | Wayne Rainey Tribute

1983 Superbike Champ This is a customized Kawasaki ZX-10R in tribute to...
Read More