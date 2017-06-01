Valentino Rossi Injury Update: VR46 Fit to Ride Mugello MotoGP

Valentino Rossi Fit to Ride Mugello MotoGP

Due to chest injuries sustained while motocross training, Valentino Rossi’s appearance at this weekend’s Italy Grand Prix at Mugello was questionable.

But Movistar Yamaha MotoGP confirmed Thursday that Rossi is fit to ride at Mugello MotoGP—a home race for the the 38-year-old Italian where custom AGV helmet graphics are always present.

Yamaha reports: “Earlier this (Thursday) afternoon the nine-time World Champion underwent a routine medical check-up at the Autodromo del Mugello. VR46 fans from all over the world can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that FIM Medical Director, Dr Giancarlo Di Filippo, the Chief Medical Officer of the Mugello Circuit, Dr Remo Barbagli and the MotoGP Medical Director, Dr Angel Charte have found Rossi to be in a suitable condition to take part in his home Grand Prix, starting with tomorrows free practice sessions.”

Rossi crashed while motocross training in Italy the Thursday following Le Mans MotoGP, where he crashed out on the final lap while battling for the lead with eventual winner and teammate Maverick Vinales.

Follow the MX training accident, the YZR-M1 pilot was diagnosed with “mild chest and abdominal trauma,” but sustained no fractures. Rossi was sent home to recover, and now declared fit to ride at Mugello.

Rossi began the season off strong. The nine-time World Champion finished on the podium in Qatar, Argentina and Texas, giving him the points lead into round four in Jerez. But things changed drastically for Rossi at Jerez. Following a few mistakes, Rossi had to settle for 10th in Spain. This was followed two weeks later by the DNF due to a crash at Le Mans.

Heading into Mugello, round six of 18, Rossi is in third place of the MotoGP Championship with 62 points, six behind Repsol Honda’s Dani Pedrosa and 23 behind series leader Vinales.

Free practice for Mugello MotoGP begins Friday. Rossi has raced at Mugello since 1996, and he has taken nine wins there across all classes.