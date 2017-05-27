2017 Donington Park World SBK Superpole: Sykes Claims Record Pole

2017 Donington Park World Superbike Superpole Results

Kawasaki Racing Team’s Tom Sykes claimed pole position Saturday at 2017 Donginton Park World Superbike in record-breaking style.

Riding before a home crowd, the ZX-10RR pilot posted a best lap of 1:26.641 to claim the top qualifying spot in the 15-minute Superpole session. He beat his previous record of 1:26.712 set last season. This was the 39th-career SBK pole for Sykes, who won the past eight races at Donington Park.

Joining Sykes on the front row is the two-time reigning WorldSBK Champion on the other Kawasaki Racing Team ZX-10RR Ninja, Jonathan Rea, and Aruba.it Racing Ducati’s Chaz Davies. Rea finished 0.364 of a second behind Sykes, and Davies 0.697 seconds back.

Heading up row two is Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team’s Alex Lowes, who just under nine tenths of a second behind Davies. Qualifying behind Lowes are Aruba.it Racing Ducati’s Marc Melandri and Milwaukee Aprilia’s Eugene Laverty.

Row three consists of Xavi Fores (BARNI Racing Team), wildcard Leon Haslam (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) and Argentina’s Leandro Mercado (IODARacing). Haslam lost the front end at turn 1 in the final moments of the session meaning he could not improve from eighth place.

Completing the top 12 and therefore set to get away from the fourth row are Leon Camier (MV Agusta Reparto Corse), Michael van der Mark (Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team) and Lorenzo Savadori (Milwaukee Aprilia).

Race 1 at the PATA UK Round will see the WorldSBK riders will battle for 23 laps of Donington for race 1 Saturday, which is set for 3 p.m. local time.