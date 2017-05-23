Nicky Hayden Teddy Bear Charity Sale: All Proceeds to Hayden Family

Gabi Toy Nicky Hayden Teddy Bear Charity Sale

A statement from friend of UM, Ken Tam, President of Gabi Toy reads:

“Nicky Hayden’s final project with Gabi Toy was the Nicky Hayden Limited Edition teddy bear, which was originally slated to go on sale at the upcoming World Superbike round at Laguna Seca on July 7-9, 2017.

So now, with permission from the Hayden family, we at Gabi Toy have decided to release the final batch of teddy bears. As a tribute to the generosity of spirit that Nicky Hayden showed to everyone, all net proceeds from the sales will be donated to the Hayden family.

“Words cannot describe the emotions we’re all feeling right now,” says Ken Tam, President of Gabi Toy. “However, I personally will never forget Nicky’s charming accent, his infectious smile, his humor, and of course his generosity, from the first time we communicated to the last time we met up. I, and everyone here at Gabi Toy send our prayers and heartfelt condolences to the Hayden family. Godspeed Nicky.”

For additional information, or to buy a Nicky Hayden Teddy Bear, visit Gabi Toy.