MV Agusta RVS Project Teaser Video: Dragster Scrambler?

MV Agusta RVS Project Teased

As MV Agusta continues its restructuring plan that was announced in March 2016 to alleviate $45 million in debt, the Varese-based motorcycle manufacturer continues building some unique projects.

Though nothing new was announced for 2017, MV Agusta released last fall a few RC (Reparto Corse, which translates from Italian to Race Department) editions that paid tribute to the brand’s livery in World Superbike. Each bike also donned the number 37, which pays homage to MV Agusta’s constructor world championship wins.

MV Agusta released four RC models: F4, F3 (675 and 800), Turismo Veloce, and the Dragster.

MVA is at it again, this time teasing a new model simply titled the RVS project, RVS standing for Reparto Veicoli Speciali (Special Vehicles Operations).

The only statement made about the teased bike is: “This new atelier reinterprets the idea of ​​exclusivity and customization that has always been part of MV Agusta history.”

Upon inspection of the teased video above, it appears MV Agusta is going to enter the world of scramblers, though a street-biased scrambler, to compete with others like the BMW R nineT Scrambler and the Ducati Cafe Racer from its Scrambler lineup.

Due to the tail section and use of dirt-biased tires, the MV Agusta RVS appears to be built on the Dragster RR platform, which arrives with the inline 3-cylinder that produces 140 horsepower at 13,1000 rpm, and the latest in MV Agusta electronics.

Expect a formal announcement with full specs in the coming weeks. For now, check out the video above.