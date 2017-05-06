2017 Jerez MotoGP Qualifying Results: Pedrosa Claims Pole!

2017 Jerez MotoGP Qualifying Results

For the first time in 2017 MotoGP, a rider other than Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales or Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez claimed pole.

Following Saturday’s 15-minute qualifying session, nobody could catch Repsol Honda’s Dani Pedrosa. The 29-year-old Spaniard claimed the pole for Jerez MotoGP—the 3,000th Grand Prix of the World Championship—with a 1:38.249 around the 2.7-mile circuit containing 13 corners.

Joining Pedrosa on the front row are teammate Marquez, who won two weeks ago at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas, and LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow, making for an all-Honda RC213V front row. The three-time MotoGP Champion Marquez finished 0.049 of a second back, and Crutchlow 0.155 behind.

This was Pedrosa’s 29th MotoGP pole, and 47th across all classes. Pedrosa, who led three of four free practice sessions at his home race, is now tied with 500cc icon Kevin Schwantz for 29 premier-class poles.

“This was probably one of the best poles of my career because it was a really hard battle. It was a strategic end of the session with Marc there right behind me, so for a moment I wasn’t sure if I should push or not,” Dani Pedrosa says.

“There was no choice anyway, so I just went for it. I’m very happy because our main target for the GP was to be on the front row. The feeling was really good, and it has been good all weekend, so I told myself, Okay, let’s try it. It has been a while since I’ve led in qualifying; I’ve struggled a lot last season so I’m very happy with today. Thanks to the team for the hard work, and I’m also happy for Honda. It looks like we’re doing really well so let’s focus for tomorrow and do the best we can!”

Heading up row two is Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales, who won the two opening rounds of MotoGP at Qatar and Argentina. The Spaniard will be joined by Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Andrea Iannone and Monster Yamaha Tech 3’s Johann Zarco.

Nine-time World Champion and current points leader Valentino Rossi starts from the top of row three. Rossi, who has a record seven-premier class wins at Jerez, will be joined by Ducati Team’s Jorge Lorenzo and Monster Yamaha Tech 3’s Jonas Folger.

Aleix Espargaro took the top qualifying time for Aprilia Racing Team Gresini with 12th, and his brother Pol the top qualifying time for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing with 15th.

Sunday’s 27-lap Jerez MotoGP gets underway at 2 p.m. local time.

Photo by Luciano Bianchetto

2017 Jerez MotoGP Qualifying Results

Pos. Rider Manufacturer Nationality Time 1 Daniel Pedrosa Honda ESP 01’38.249 2 Marc Marquez Honda ESP 01’38.298 3 Cal Crutchlow Honda GBR 01’38.453 4 Maverick Viñales Yamaha ESP 01’38.677 5 Andrea Iannone Suzuki ITA 01’38.744 6 Johann Zarco Yamaha FRA 01’38.861 7 Valentino Rossi Yamaha ITA 01’38.908 8 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati ESP 01’38.910 9 Jonas Folger Yamaha DEU 01’39.108 10 Jack Miller Honda AUS 01’39.125 11 Scott Redding Ducati GBR 01’39.152 12 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia ESP 01’39.400 13 Danilo Petrucci Ducati ITA 01’39.090 14 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati ITA 01’39.255 15 Pol Espargaro KTM ESP 01’39.282 16 Bradley Smith KTM GBR 01’39.321 17 Alvaro Bautista Ducati ESP 01’39.462 18 Tito Rabat Honda ESP 01’39.564 19 Karel Abraham Ducati CZE 01’39.678 20 Loris Baz Ducati FRA 01’39.824 21 Hector Barbera Ducati ESP 01’39.906 22 Sam Lowes Aprilia GBR 01’40.213

2017 Jerez MotoGP Qualifying Results | Photo Gallery