Jerez MotoGP Friday Practice Results: Pedrosa by a Half-Second

2017 Jerez MotoGP Friday Practice Results

For the first time in 2017 MotoGP, a rider other than Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales or Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez topped practice.

When Friday’s two free practices were complete for this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, Repsol Honda’s Dani Pedrosa was quickest.

The RC213V pilot Pedrosa, who finished third two weeks ago at Austin MotoGP, topped the first wet free practice, and was untouchable during the second dry free practice. When the 45-minute FP2 session finished, Pedrosa posted a best lap time of 1:30.420.

Following 0.544 of a second back was Estrella Galicia 0,0 VDS Honda’s Jack Miller; the Australian was the only other rider to post under the 1:39 mark. Claiming third quickest was yet another Honda RC213V—the LCR Honda ridden by Cal Crutchlow; the Brit finished 0.625 of a second behind Pedrosa.

“Today we had a good day, positive both in the wet and in the dry,” Pedrosa said. “We tried to do as much work as possible, even if the track conditions changed quite a lot during the day. In the afternoon there were still damp patches here and there, but I tried to be fast early because quickly finding a good pace was important.

“We had two different bike setups and we managed to try both of them, so for tomorrow we’ll be able to be more focused on choosing the best tyres. For sure the air and track temperatures will increase a lot, so tomorrow we’ll concentrate on that and on further improving the feeling on the bike, although it was already very good today.”

Fresh off celebrating his 30th birthday Thursday was Jorge Lorenzo on the Ducati Team GP17. Lorenzo jumped to fourth in the final moments of FP2, taking the fastest time for Ducati before a home crowd. Lorenzo finished 0.871 of a second off the top time, and was followed closely by fellow Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci on the Octo Pramac Racing Desmosedici.

The man who won the two opening rounds in Qatar and Argentina, but crashed out of Austin MotoGP, Vinales, finished sixth, 0.959 of a second behind Pedrosa. he was followed by two Ducati prototypes: Pull & Bear Aspar Team’s Alvaro Bautista (-0.972) and Ducati Team’s Andrea Dovizioso (-1.008).

Rounding out the top 10 were Aprilia Racing Team Gresini RS-GP rider Aleix Espargaro (-1.059) and brother Pol on the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing R16 (-1.153).

As for the current points leader who has a record seven premier-class wins at Jerez, Valentino Rossi finished the day 12th, 1.278 seconds of the pace. The Movistar Yamaha MotoGP rider is the only one to finish on the podium at all three opening rounds. Heading into Jerez MotoGP, Rossi leads teammate Vinales by six points.

The man who dominated Austin’s Circuit of the America for the fifth-straight year, Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez, finished 14th during 2017 Jerez MotoGP Friday practice. The three-time reigning MotoGP Champion was 1.495 seconds off the pace.

The 23-rider MotoGP grid returns to the Jerez circuit Saturday for two additional free practices ahead of qualifying for Sunday’s 27-lap MotoGP. The action begins at 9:55 a.m. local time.

Photo by Luciano Bianchetto

Pos. Rider Manufacturer Nationality Time 1 Daniel Pedrosa Honda ESP 01’39.420 2 Jack Miller Honda AUS 00’00.544 3 Cal Crutchlow Honda GBR 00’00.625 4 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati ESP 00’00.871 5 Danilo Petrucci Ducati ITA 00’00.958 6 Maverick Viñales Yamaha ESP 00’00.959 7 Alvaro Bautista Ducati ESP 00’00.972 8 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati ITA 00’01.008 9 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia ESP 00’01.059 10 Pol Espargaro KTM ESP 00’01.153 11 Scott Redding Ducati GBR 00’01.219 12 Valentino Rossi Yamaha ITA 00’01.278 13 Jonas Folger Yamaha DEU 00’01.353 14 Marc Marquez Honda ESP 00’01.495 15 Johann Zarco Yamaha FRA 00’01.599 16 Andrea Iannone Suzuki ITA 00’01.745 17 Tito Rabat Honda ESP 00’01.745 18 Bradley Smith KTM GBR 00’02.012

2017 Jerez MotoGP Friday Practice Results: Photo Gallery