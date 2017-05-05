2017 Jerez MotoGP Celebrates 3,000th Grand Prix Anniversary

3,000 Grand Prix Race Mark

The FIM MotoGP World Championship will celebrate a milestone this weekend during the fourth round of the GP Championship at Circuito de Jerez in Spain.

The first European round of 2017 MotoGP will mark the 3,000th GP race across all classes in World Championship classification: the original four classes of 500cc, 350cc, 250cc and 125cc, to the modern classes of Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP. There were also various races in the 50cc and 80cc classes through the 1970s.

MotoGP reports that the very first World Championship race was the 350cc race held during the 1949 Isle of Man TT, which occurred Monday, June 13. That race was won by Freddie Frith on a Velocette.

Since that first race, there were this many races across the classes:

280 in the 350cc

172 in the 50cc

47 in the 80cc

722 in the 125cc

716 in 250cc

580 in 500cc

264 in MotoGP

126 in Moto2

92 in Moto3

Spain has hosted the most Grand Prix races—373 ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez.

To begin the celebrations, Giacomo Agostini and Angel Nieto joined nine-time World Champion and current points leader Valentino Rossi during the pre-race press conference.

These three riders have the most wins in the GP Championship:

Giacomo Agostini: 122 GP wins, 15 World Titles

Valentino Rossi: 114 GP wins, 9 World Titles

Angel Nieto: 90 GP wins, 13 World Titles

The 1000th grand prix race was the 50cc race at the German Grand Prix in 1975 at Hockenheim, won by Nieto, with the 2000th winner Mick Doohan in the 500cc race in the Japanese GP in 1997 at Suzuka.

If Rossi wins this weekend’s Jerez MotoGP, as he did last season’s Spanish Grand Prix, he’ll make history not as only the winner of the 3000th GP, but also will provide Yamaha its 500th GP victory.