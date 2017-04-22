Suzuki’s Alex Rins Breaks Wrist in COTA Crash; Out of Austin MotoGP

Suzuki’s Alex Rins Breaks Wrist During COTA Crash

UPDATE: Suzuki says “At his arrival at the University Medical Center Brackenridge, Rins was evaluated both by the orthopaedic and trauma surgery team and they confirmed a displaced fracture to his left wrist. The team led by Dr. Austin Hill, Orthopedic Traumatologist at the University Medical Center Brackenridge, took him to the operating room and “set his broken wrist and temporarily fixed it with pins.”

During Saturday morning’s third free practice of 2017 Austin MotoGP at Circuit of the Americas, Team Suzuki Ecstar GSX-RR pilot Alex Rins suffered a nasty high side.

The Spaniard, who finished 18th overall during Friday free practice, crashed at turn 19, landing hard on his left arm. He was diagnosed with a broken left wrist, and will miss today’s qualifying and tomorrows Austin MotoGP, round three of 18 in 2017 MotoGP.

Suzuki reports that after the crash, Rins was transferred to the medical center, and the X-rays indicated a “radius and ulnar dislocated fracture of the left wrist.” Rins was transported to the University Medical Center Brackenridge in Austin for further medical checks. There, doctors will stabilize the fracture so Rins can travel back to Spain and undergo further medical treatments.

Suzuki reports that surgery is likely. Round four at Jerez is two weeks away, and it’s unclear if Rins will ride there.

This is the GSX-RR pilot’s second injury this season; the week after the season opener in Qatar, Rins crashed while motocross training, breaking his ankle.

So far this season, Rins finished ninth in the season opener in Qatar, and crashed out of Argentina.

Comments