2017 Argentina MotoGP Qualifying | Marquez on Pole at Termas de Rio Hondo

Marc Marquez has Record World Championship 66 Poles

This is the fourth year that Termas de Rio Hondo in Argentina has hosted MotoGP, and one rider has dominated qualifying: Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez.

The 24-year-old Spaniard, who has two victories in Argentina, claimed the pole Saturday under wet conditions. Marquez posted 1:47.512, which is nearly 10 seconds slower than his best lap set there in 2014 (1:37.683).

Joining the three-time MotoGP Champion on the front row are Pull&Bear Aspar Team Ducati’s Karel Abraham, who finished 0.763 of a second behind, and LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow, who finished 0.766 behind.

Octo Pramac Racing Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci heads up row two, finishing 1.396 seconds behind Marquez. The Italian will be joined by Repsol Honda Team’s Dani Pedrosa and the season-opener winner in Qatar, Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales, who led Friday free practice.

Vinales teammate, nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi qualified seventh, and will be joined on the third row by Aprilia Racing Team Gresini’s Aleix Espargaro and Reale Avintia Racing Ducati’s Loris Baz.

Jonas Folger (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) was top rookie in qualifying and the only rookie in Q2, lining up just ahead of Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Andrea Iannone after the Italian had a moment on his final charge.

Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) and Scott Redding (Octo Pramac Racing) complete the top 15 – just ahead of a difficult day for Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team).

2017 Argentina MotoGP Qualifying Results: