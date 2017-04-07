Brought to you by:

2017 Argentina MotoGP Friday Practice: Yamaha’s Vinales Fastest…Again

2017 Argentina MotoGP Friday Practice Results

The man who dominated the 2017 MotoGP preseason and the opening round in Qatar, Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales, has topped the time sheets once again.

Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales led both free practices on Friday ahead of 2017 Argentina MotoGP. The YZR-M1 pilot finished with a best lap of 1:39.477, which became a new fastest lap at Termas de Rio Hondo.

The 22-year-old Spaniard finished 0.301 of a second ahead of three-time MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez, and 0.403 of a second ahead of Pull&Bear Aspar Team’s Karel Abraham.

The Czech rider Abraham impressed, and earned third by a mere 0.042 of a seocond ahead of teammate Alvaro Bautista on the other Independent Team Ducati Desmosedici. Two more Ducati prototypes followed, but not factory GP17 bikes; Octo Pramac Racing’s Danilo Petrucci finished fifth, ahead of Reale Avintia Racing’s Loris Baz.

Rounding out the top 10 were 2016 Brno and Phillip Island victor Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda), the rookie Jonas Folger (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) and Andrea Iannone (Team Suzuki Ecstar).

As for the other factory riders, Repsol Honda’s Dani Pedrosa, who suffered a low-side crash, finished 13th. Ducati Team’s Andrea Dovizioso was 14th, and nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi in 16th—1.054 seconds off the pace.

Ducati Team newbie Jorge Lorenzo continues to struggle with the GP17, the five-time World Champion finishing 18th, 1.122 of a second off the pace.

Rain is in the forecast for Saturday’s final free practice sessions and qualifying.

2017 Argentina MotoGP Free Practice Results, Friday Overall

1 Maverick Viñales SPA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 1’39.477
2 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda Team 1’39.778
3 Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team 1’39.880
4 Alvaro Bautista SPA Pull&Bear Aspar Team 1’39.922
5 Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing 1’39.960
6 Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing 1’40.120
7 Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda 1’40.124
8 Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech3 1’40.157
9 Aleix Espargarò SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1’40.175
10 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar 1’40.250
11 Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing 1’40.338
12 Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech3 1’40.340
13 Dani Pedrosa SPA Repsol Honda Team 1’40.345
14 Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team 1’40.399
15 Hector Barbera SPA Reale Avintia Racing 1’40.431
16 Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 1’40.531
17 Jack Miller AUS Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS 1’40.588
18 Jorge Lorenzo SPA Ducati Team 1’40.599
19 Tito Rabat SPA Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS 1’40.908
20 Alex Rins SPA Team Suzuki Ecstar 1’41.083
21 Pol Espargarò SPA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1’41.632
22 Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1’42.074
23 Sam Lowes GBR Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1’42.179
