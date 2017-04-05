Suzuki’s Alex Rins Cleared to Ride at Argentina MotoGP

Alex Rins MX Crash Update

Following the opening round of 2017 MotoGP in Qatar, Team Suzuki’s Ecstar’s Alex Rins suffered a broken ankle during a motocross-training crash.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, who finished ninth in Qatar, underwent further checks this week at University Hospital Dexeus, and doctors cleared him to ride this week’s Argentina MotoGP.

Suzuki says Rins can “lean on his foot with some discomfort, and despite the mobility of his ankle not being 100%, he can try to race in Argentina.”

The Suzuki GSX-RR pilot will continue physiotherapy and will be monitored by doctors at Termas de Rio Hondo circuit

“My first race in Qatar had been a very exciting experience and honestly left with me the feeling that it all went too fast and was too short,” the MotoGP rookie says. “I can’t wait to experience again all the emotion of MotoGP. The Argentinian circuit is one I like. I believe I will really enjoy the acceleration with the GSX-RR and I’m expecting the straight to seem to be a lot shorter compared to last year’s Moto2.

“I had this injury while training last week. It’s not a bad injury but will require some time to recover. I really hope it won’t bother me too much with the pain, as I’m excited to continue learning in this class with my Suzuki.”

About the Termas de Rio Hondo Circuit (courtesy of Suzuki):

The Termas de Río Hondo Circuit is located 6km from the city of Rio Honda, in the Province of Santiago del Estero. It was built over a 150 hectare area and was officially inaugurated on May 11th, 2008 during the visit of Argentina’s Touring Car Racing Championship. In 2012, the reconditioning, enlargement and modernization of the circuit began, with the purpose of turning it into Latin America’s most modern, safe and vibrant circuit. It is 4,8km in length (2.99 miles) and has five left-hand corners and nine right-hand turns. The longest straight measures 1076 m (3530.18 ft) and the race will be run over 25 laps; a total distance of 120.2 km (74.8 miles).