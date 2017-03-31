MotoGP Injury Report: Suzuki’s Alex Rins Breaks Ankle in MX Training Crash

Suzuki MotoGP’s Alex Rins Breaks Ankle While Training

Following the opening round of 2017 MotoGP in Qatar, Team Suzuki Ecstar pilot Alex Rins suffered a crash while motocross training, and broke his ankle.

Rins, who finished ninth at Losail International Circuit, crashed Thursday while training aboard a Suzuki RM-Z motorcycle. Suzuki reports The GSX-RR pilot had some pain in his ankle, and decided to undergo tests at the University Hospital Dexeus in Barcelona (Spain).

Doctors, led by Dr. Xavier Mir, Head of the Hand Unit, a top Orthopedic Surgeon, and Coordinator of the MotoGP Traumatology Service, and Eugenio Gimeno, Head of the foot Unit Hospital Quiron-Dexeus, performed a CT scan on Rins.

The doctors diagnosed the 21-year old with a small fracture in the right talus bone of the right ankle, along with some excessive fluid and swelling around the ankle.

Suzuki says that the medical team has decided to carry out non-surgical treatment with magnetotherapy and physiotherapy, and doctors will examine the rider next Monday in the same clinic for a check-up before traveling to Argentina for round 2 of 2017 MotoGP.

Suzuki will provide further details after Monday’s checkup, but for now Rins is still set to join teammate Andrea Iannone at Argentina MotoGP.