Michael Dunlop to Race McAdoo Z650 SuperTwin at 2017 Lightweight TT

Michael Dunlop to Race McAdoo Kawasaki Z650 SuperTwin

Last week, Michael Dunlop shook the international road-racing scene when he signed with Bennetts Suzuki after spending three years aboard BMW S 1000 RR machinery. The 27-year-old Northern Irishman will compete in all 2017 Isle of Man TT superbike and superstock races aboard the all-new GSX-R1000.

More news out of the Dunlop paddock arrived Wednesday when McAdoo Kawasaki/Gortreagh Printing Team signed Dunlop to compete in the Bennetts Lightweight TT race during the 2017 IOM TT.

Dunlop, who set a new outright lap record of 133.393mph during the 2016 IOM TT RST Superbike race, will pilot the new Kawasaki Z650 Ninja SuperTwin which is currently being built by MSS Performance in Colchester.

Dunlop, the nephew of the late Joey Dunlop who holds the record of most TT wins (26), had already claimed a win on Winston and Jason McAdoo’s Kawasaki ER-6 at their home race meeting at the Cookstown 100 in 2015.

Jason McAdoo, Team Boss of McAdoo Kawasaki/Gortreagh Printing, says: “We are thrilled to have Michael race in McAdoo colours again – a man we believe is the number one road racer in the world and to have Nick Morgan from MSS oversee the project is a perfect combination. Michael’s record of success is sensational and the outright lap record at the TT in 2016 was a mark of his outstanding ability. To have him on board alongside the exciting potential of James Cowton is great for the team.

“McAdoo Kawasaki has a long association with Nick Morgan and MSS Performance – working on our bikes for Ryan Farquhar and Conor Cummins – and we are excited to work with them again in 2017. Nick has a proven track record of building very fast Kawasaki’s and will also prepare the team’s 2017 ZX-6R and ZX-10RR machines for James Cowton.”

The Bennetts Lightweight TT race is set for Wednesday, June 7. Bookmark Ultimate Motorcycling’s Isle of Man TT page for up-to-date results and information during this year’s TT.