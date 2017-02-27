Márquez Dislocates Shoulder at Jerez MotoGP Private Test | Pedrosa Is Back

Márquez Injured In Jerez Test | Pedrosa Returns To Track

Reigning MotoGP World Champion Marc Márquez dislocated his shoulder at a private test at Circuito de Jerez in Spain on Friday. Márquez crashed at Turn 7 on a cool track that had been peppered by rain. Márquez received medical attention and was able to return to testing.

“Today was a productive day, as we were able to do many laps and to work on our bike well,” Marquez says. “We did most of the work we had planned, which is good. I crashed in the afternoon and dislocated my shoulder, but luckily it was nothing serious. Now, I’ll have some rest back at home and get ready for the next test, in Qatar.”

Dani Pedrosa, Márquez’ rival on the Repsol Honda Team, returned to the track after a minor illness. “After missing yesterday, luckily today we were able to fully exploit the time available,” Pedrosa said, “even though the track conditions in the morning were not ideal and we had to concentrate all our testing schedule in one day. We worked really hard, but we’re satisfied with what we’ve done here. Now we must keep focused and try and continue in the same way in Qatar in two weeks’ time.”

Márquez and Pedrosa will return to testing at Losail International Circuit in Qatar on March 10. The 2017 MotoGP World Championship Series begins on March 26 with the Grand Prix of Qatar.