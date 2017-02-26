Brought to you by:

2017 Phillip Island World Superbike Race 2 Results

2017 Phillip Island World Superbike Race 2 Results from Australia

2017 Phillip Island World Superbike Race 2 Results: Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea
2017 Phillip Island World Superbike Race 2 Results: Kawasaki’s Jonathan Rea

Regardless of the 2017 World Superbike rule change that places the race-one winner in position 9 for the start of race 2, Kawasaki Racing Team’s Jonathan Rea’s came out on top. The Northern Irishman wouldn’t take the lead until lap 17 of 22, and fought hard to claim the double at Phillip Island in Australia.

Piloting the all-new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR, the 30-year-old Northern Irishman finished a mere 0.025 of a second ahead of Aruba.it Racing Ducati’s Chaz Davies, who also earned second during Saturday’s race one at Phillip Island.

Claiming third after 22 laps on Sunday was Davies new teammate, Marco Melandri. The Italian, who crashed out of race one with 8 laps to go, finished race two 0.249 of a second behind Rea.

2017 Phillip Island World Superbike Race 2 Results: Ducat's Chaz Davies
2017 Phillip Island World Superbike Race 2 Results: Ducat’s Chaz Davies

With his win, Rea has 40-career SBK wins, and is now fourth overall for most World SBK wins; Carl Fogarty leads with 59, followed by Troy Bayliss (52) and Noriyuki Haga (43).

“Phillip Island was really rewarding and to win two last lap battles here means a lot because it is a such a hard track to lead from the front on. While that 40th career victory means a lot it is more important to put a good score on the board for round one,” Rea says.

“When I went through to clean air in the lead with three or four to go I was worried that the other riders may be learning too much about the bike. I had to be sure just to change the lines up a little bit but on the last lap, from Siberia corner onwards, I just put my head down and completed a very good back section. I covered my line into the MG hairpin and got myself tucked in as well as I could on the front straight. There was not only one area where we found some pace in the winter tests; we generally just polished the bike. Nothing magic happened but I feel good about this bike. The way things have changed a little bit have suited me. I can ride less on the limit and we have more tire left to fight with at the end of races, compared to last year.”

2017 Phillip Island World Superbike Race 2 Results: Ducati's Marco Melandri
2017 Phillip Island World Superbike Race 2 Results: Ducati’s Marco Melandri

Davies, who finished third overall in 2016 World Superbike behind the Kawasaki duo of Rea and Tom Sykes, put in another stellar performance, just missing out on victory aboard the Ducati Panigale R.

“Today’s race was a bit more difficult to manage, given the hotter conditions. The glass is half full though, without a doubt. We tried something different but we lost a a couple of bike lengths here and there and we just couldn’t pass Rea before the finish line,” Davies says.

“When you look at the full picture, this is a really positive result. It would be easy to be disappointed because we barely missed two wins, but historically this has never been a favorite circuit for me and sometimes I lost precious points here, so two second places are a good building block for the rest of the season.”

As for Melandri, the Italian was briefly outside of the top 10, but climbed his way back to a podium position.

“It was a really touch race today. I got a good start but lost positions in the traffic early on, so I had to push hard to climb back, asking a lot to both myself and the tires,” Melandri says.

“When I took the lead, I tried to impose my own rhythm but it turned out not to be the right move. With three laps to go, when Rea and Davies gave the final push, I was struggling with grip and couldn’t attack them. Still, we needed a full race to understand where to improve, and a podium shows that we’re working in the right direction with the whole team.”

2017 Phillip Island World Superbike Race 2 Results: Honda's Nicky Hayden
2017 Phillip Island World Superbike Race 2 Results: Honda’s Nicky Hayden

Barni Racing Team Ducati’s Xavi Fores finished fourth, followed by the 2013 World SBK Champion Tom Sykes. Rounding out the top 10 were Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team’s Michael van der Mark, MV Agusta Reparto Corse’s Leon Camier, and the Milwuakee Aprilia RSV4 team of Lorenzo Savadori and Eugene Laverty.

As for the sole American in 2017 World Superbike, Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team’s Nicky Hayden crashed out with 14 laps to go. Also crashing out were Riccardo Russo (Guandalini Racing) and Ayrton Badovini (Grillini Racing Team).

With his win, Rea has a perfect 50 points after one of 13 rounds. He leads Davies by 10 points, and 24 ahead of Sykes. The series continues March 10-12 at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand.

2017 Phillip Island World Superbike Race 2 Results:

# Rider Num Nat. Points Team Constructor Time/Gap
1 Jonathan Rea 65 GBR 25 Kawasaki Racing Team Kawasaki 33’52.785
2 Chaz Davies 7 GBR 20 Aruba.it Racing Ducati +0.025
3 Marco Melandri 33 ITA 16 Aruba.it Racing Ducati +0.249
4 Alex Lowes 22 GBR 13 Pata Yamaha Yamaha +0.956
5 Xavi Fores 12 SPA 11 BARNI Racing Team Ducati +2.320
6 Tom Sykes 66 GBR 10 Kawasaki Racing Team Kawasaki +4.781
7 Michael van der Mark 60 NDL 9 Pata Yamaha Yamaha +7.307
8 Leon Camier 2 GBR 8 MV Agusta Reparto Corse MV Agusta +9.756
9 Lorenzo Savadori 32 ITA 7 Milwaukee Aprilia Aprilia +11.135
10 Eugene Laverty 50 GBR 6 Milwaukee Aprilia Aprilia +20.123
11 Alex De Angelis 15 RSM 5 Pedercini Racing SC-Project Kawasaki +25.799
12 Joshua Brookes 25 AUS 4 ERMotorsport-EliteRoads.com.au Yamaha +25.879
13 Markus Reiterberger 21 GER 3 Althea BMW Racing Team BMW +25.917
14 Román Ramos 40 SPA 2 Team Go Eleven Kawasaki +26.292
15 Stefan Bradl 6 GER 1 Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team Honda +28.440
16 Randy Krummenacher 15 SWI 0 Puccetti Racing Kawasaki +33.679
17 Ondrej Jezek 37 CZE 0 Grillini Racing Team Kawasaki +1 Lap
NC Nicky Hayden 69 USA 0 Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team Honda DNF
NC Ayrton Badovini 86 ITA 0 Grillini Racing Team Kawasaki DNF
NC Riccardo Russo 84 ITA 0 Guandalini Racing Yamaha DNF
NC Jordi Torres 81 SPA 0 Althea BMW Racing Team BMW DNF
