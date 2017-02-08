Team Suzuki Ecstar Video Recap: 2017 Sepang MotoGP Test

Team Suzuki Ecstar Video from Sepang MotoGP Test 2017

When the first official MotoGP test of 2017 was complete at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia, Team Suzuki Ecstar’s newest rider Andrea Iannone impressed on the GSX-RR.

Iannone, who joined the factory Suzuki after four years with the Ducati Team, finished the three-day test second overall, trailing leader Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) by 0.084 of a second.

En route to the second-fastest time, Iannone topped the time sheets on the second day of the 2017 MotoGP test at Sepang.

Speaking after day three, Iannone said: “The day was positive and my feeling is good. Today we tried to focus on the race pace, finding a good balance of the bike and consistency in performance, and we improved session by session, which is positive.

“Also, the settings got some improvements, especially on the front; yesterday we experienced some vibrations in braking and slow corners and today we managed to find a good solution. Overall I am very satisfied with these three-days, we worked very well with my team and the feeling with the GSX-RR is very positive. Of course, we have many areas we can improve upon, but now our engineers have much data to work on and for sure we will be able to make further steps forward.”

As for Iannone’s teammate, the rookie Alex Rins finished the test 12th overall, 0.689 of a second off the pace.

Team Suzuki Ecstar recaps the entire Sepang MotoGP test in the video above. The second official MotoGP test of 2017 is set for Phillip Island in Australia February 15-17.