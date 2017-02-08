2017 World Superbike Calendar | 13 Round Schedule (Updated 2/7/2017)

2017 World Superbike Calendar & Test Schedule

UPDATED 2/7/2017: Jerez was confirmed for round 12 October 20-22.

Following a year of 14 rounds, the provisional 2017 World Superbike calendar returns to a 13-round schedule—just as it had in 2014 and 2015.

The 2017 SBK schedule loses the Malaysian round at Sepang International Raceway, and the Italian round at Monza. Round 12 is to be determined, and it would be no shock if Monza fills the vacancy.

Portugal returns to the 2017 World Superbike calendar after a one-year hiatus. Once again the series begins at Phillip Island in Australia (February 24-26), and ends at Losail International Raceway in Qatar (November 2-4).

World Superbike and World Supersport will run at all rounds, except for Laguna Seca, where World Superbike will be supported by MotoAmerica instead of the WSS series.

World Superstock 1000 and the all-new Supersport 300 World Championship will compete at all rounds except Australia, Thailand, USA and Qatar.

Heading into 2017, Kawasaki Racing Team’s Jonathan Rea is the World Superbike Champion, a title he secured in 2015 and 2016. The Northern Irishman was already the top player during Jerez SBK testing, where he beat out MotoGP bikes aboard the new Kawasaki ZX-10RR.

2017 World Superbike Calendar

1. Australia – Phillip Island GP Circuit, February 24-26

2. Thailand – Chang International Circuit March 10-12

3. Spain – MotorLand Aragón, March 31-April 2

4. The Netherlands – TT Circuit Assen, April 28-30

5. Italy – Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola, May 12-14

6. UK – Donington Park, May 26-28

7. Italy – Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, June 16-18

8. USA – Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, July 7-9 *

9. Germany – Lausitzring, August 18-20

10. Portugal – Autodromo Internacional do Algarbe, September 15-17

11. France – Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, September 29-October 1

12. Spain – Circuito de Jerez, October 20-22

13. Qatar – Losail International Circuit, November 2-4

*Subject to Contract

2017 World Superbike Test Schedule: