Leod Escapes ‘Choose the Dream’ Live: Vote & Enter for Free Motorcycle Tour!

Leod Escapes “Choose the Dream”: Vote for Your Favorite Destination

For those who partake in the two-wheeled lifestyle, riding international back roads and visiting the race tracks that your favorite MotoGP or World SBK riders turn laps on is more than just an enticing prospect.

Leod Escapes, a San Francisco-based motorcycle tour organizer does just that: 8-10 days in foreign countries, exploring the lands, and experiencing the culture to its fullest potential. But as important, you’ll be able to lay down some rubber on any number of legendary race tracks.

For over four years, the organizer has hosted tours that visit Germany’s Sachsenring, Australia’s Phillip Island, California’s Laguna Seca, and Italy’s Mugello or Misano. Of course, the track is just one of the highlights; participants typically experience more than a week’s worth of riding in country.

Leod Escapes is currently in the process of planning its next “Track & Tour,” but wants your feedback. Leod Escapes’ “Choose the Dream” promotion allows you to vast your vote for the next tour that Leod Escapes puts together. Cast your vote towards: Thailand and Chang Circuit; Czech Republic and Brno; Spanish Pyrenees and Aragón; or Portugal and Portimao. Besides voting, there’s another point of interest: you will be automatically entered to win a free slot on the tour. What do you have to lose other than a few seconds to cast your vote, and potentially be on your way to a track that you’ve only seen on the TV?

The “Choose the Dream” promotion runs through February 13, 2017, and a lucky winner will be announced on February 14. Again, this takes no commitment on your part, or financial participation–just select the track that you’ve always wanted visit.

To cast your vote, visit Choose the Dream. For additional information and other tour packages that are currently offered, visit Leod Escapes.

