2017 Triumph Street Scrambler First Ride Test | 11 Fast Facts

2017 Triumph Street Scrambler First Ride Review

For 2017, Triumph has completely revised the Scrambler, using the Bonneville-based Street Twin that debuted last year as a starting point. Meet the 2017 Triumph Street Scrambler that the Hinckley-based brand launched in Seville, Spain.

We rode mostly on the street, and only about three miles off-road. Here are the first ride Fast Facts; a more in-depth review will follow in an upcoming issue of Ultimate Motorcycling magazine (free app available at Google Play and the Apple Store).

1. The Street Scrambler uses the Street Twin’s 900cc parallel twin, which produces 54 horsepower and 59 ft/lbs. of torque. The Scramblers 8-valve, SOHC engine with 270-degree firing order is re-tuned for 28 percent more power between 2750-4750 rpm, according to Triumph.

2. More claimed mid-range translates to more power at the throttle. The revised tune is immediately felt over the base Street Twin, and provides a linear build of torque where most needed in town and off-road. We’d still welcome an additional 25 or so horsepower, but there’s more than enough on tab for urban and off-road use; as for spirited back-road riding, more horsepower would be welcomed.

3. The Scrambler is built on the Street Twin’s frame, but it’s slightly revised for new parts such as the bench seat and exhaust. The 2017 Street Scrambler also uses the same suspension at the Twin, except the front fork tubes are 8mm longer, and the shock springs are stiffer for off-road use.

The 2017 Triumph Scrambler’s agility has vastly improved over the previous model, but it only has 4.7-inches of suspension travel (an half-inch upgrade)—still not enough for true off-road pursuits, but fine for fire roads. The wheelbase also shrunk two inches to just shy of 57 inches, quickening steering.

4. The 2017 Triumph Street Scrambler’s braking system appears weak, but has just enough to get the job done. The Scrambler features a 310mm single-disc front brake squeezed by a two-piston Nissin caliper, and the 255mm disc out back is grasped by a different a two-piston Nissin caliper. Under heavy braking—say cranking it on around 80 mph—the feel at the lever is squishy, but braking power is strong.

5. Switchable ABS and Traction Control arrive standard on the new Scrambler. Each system only has one setting, and is switchable from on/off while the bike is running in neutral. When the TC kicks on, there’s minimal interruption, and the same can be said of the ABS. I spent 80 percent of my day with both systems off, and would only use them during wet street situations.

6. The ergonomics were tweaked for additional comfort, and worked perfectly for my nearly 6-foot tallness. The handlebars got wider, and the footpegs were moved forward. This more upright riding position is immediately noticed over the outgoing Scrambler and the base Street Twin, and it’s easier to stand up off-road.

7. The seat gets lower and narrower, and is now 31.1 inches high—1.2 inches lower than the 2016 Triumph Scrambler. The narrowness is immediately felt, allowing for easier movement across the seat when dirt-track style riding or WOT down some b-roads. Also, the seat is ribbed and comfortable for day-long rides, and includes a removable pillion pad that can be replaced with an aluminum rack (included with purchase).

8. The 2017 Triumph Street Scrambler’s single, round gauge adds to the minimalism and ruggedness, while offering what’s needed. The display includes a rev counter, gear position indicator, odometer, two trip settings, range-to-empty, fuel level, average and current fuel consumption, clock, and traction control and ABS settings.

9. The Street Scrambler has improved fuel economy and 10,000-mile service intervals. The tank may have shrunk by a gallon to 3.2, but even while cranked, the gauges were reading 58 mpg (Triumph claims 62 mpg), so expect somewhere around 185 miles per tank. Triumph also extended oil changes to every 10,000 miles compared to 6000 on the outgoing model. Triumph says it uses semi-synthetic, which helps cut oil costs down further compared to using full synthetic.

10. Triumph has sold over 70,000 Scrambler models since the bike’s introduction in 2006, and much of the success can be attributed to its retro styling. The 2017 Street Scrambler’s styling only got better—the tank’s lines are sharper, the seat seamlessly flows along frame, and the exhaust with it’s “hidden cat box” design looks more modern and rugged. Other highlights include the aluminum headlight bracket, aluminum-brushed paint decals, LED taillight, and the black, three-piece skid plate. The 19-inch/17-inch wire-spoked wheel combo adds to the rugged flavor.

11. The 2017 Triumph Street Scrambler is priced at $10,700 for the Jet Black, and higher for Matte Khaki Green, Korosi Red and Frozen Silver color options (prices to be announced). The new Street Scrambler hits showroom floors in February, and over 150 accessories will be available.

Riding Style:

Helmet: Klim Krios

Jacket: Oscar by Alpinestars Monty

Gloves: Oscar by Alpinestars

Jeans: Alpinestars Crank

Shoes: Oscar by Alpinestars Rayburn

2017 Triumph Street Scrambler Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin w/ 270° crank

Bore x stroke: 84.6 x 80.0mm

Displacement: 899cc

Compression ratio: 10.6:1

Maximum power: 55 horsepower @ 6000 rpm

Maximum torque: 59 ft/lbs @ 2850 rpm

Valve train: SOHC, 4 vpc

Fueling: Multipoint sequential EFI

Cooling: Liquid

Exhaust: Brushed 2-into-2 w/ twin brushed stainless steel silencers

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: Wet, multi-plate assist clutch

Final drive: 520 DID chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular-steel twin-cradle

Front suspension: Non-adjustable 41mm KYB forks; 4.7 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Twin spring-preload adjustable KYB shocks; 4.7 inches of travel

Front wheel: 19 x 2.75; Wire-spoke steel

Rear wheels: 17 x 4.25; Wire-spoke steel

Front tire: 100/90 x 19; Metzeler Tourance

Rear tire: 150/70 x 17; Metzeler Tourance

Front brake: 310mm floating disc w/ Nissin two-piston floating caliper

Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Nissin two-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 56.9 inches

Rake: 25.6º

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat Height: 31.2 inches

Tank capacity: 3.2 gallons

Estimate fuel consumption: 62 mpg

Dry weight: 454 pounds

2017 Triumph Street Scrambler Colors:

Jet Black

Matte Khaki Green

Korosi Red/Frozen Silver

2017 Triumph Street Scrambler Prices MSRP:

$10,700 (Jet Black)

$10,950 (Matte Khaki Green)

$11,200 (Korosi Red/Frozen Silver)

2017 Triumph Street Scrambler First Ride Review | Photo Gallery