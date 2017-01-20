Brought to you by:

2017 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

by

2017 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Classic Buyer's Guide

Harley-Davidson has an outstanding Touring line of motorcycles, with all the accoutrements you would ever want or need. However, if you are looking for a back-to-basics touring bike with classic styling, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic stands at the ready.

Refreshed last year, the most important changes are two new two-tone color schemes. Still, you get lots of leather with conchos on the seat and saddlebags, a sissybar for the passenger, a quick-detach windshield, triple headlights, tall and wide bars, whitewall tires, and cruise control.

The High Output Twin Cam 103B is fully capable of taking the rider and passenger from coast-to-coast in high style.

Read our Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic Review.

Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.

2017 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic Specs:

ENGINE

  • Motor: High Output Twin Cam 103B; pushrod, 2vpc
  • Bore x stroke: 3.87” x 4.374”
  • Displacement: 103 cubic inches
  • Maximum torque: 100 ft/lbs @ 3000 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 9.6:1
  • Cooling: Air
  • Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ rectangular backbone
  • Front suspension: Non-adjustable 41mm forks; 5.1 inches of travel
  • Rear suspension: Horizontally mounted twin dual shocks; 4.4 inches of travel
  • Front tire: MT90B16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D402F
  • Rear tire: MU84B16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D401
    Wheels: Steel laced
  • Front brake: 300mm floating rotor w/ four-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 292mm fixed rotor w/ two-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • L x H x W: 94.7 x 54.9 x 38.2 inches
  • Wheelbase: 64.4 inches
  • Seat height: 27 inches
  • Rake: 31 degrees
  • Trail: 5.8 inches
  • Right lean angle: 24.4 degrees
  • Left lean angle: 25.9 degrees
  • Fuel capacity: 5 gallons
  • EPA estimated fuel consumption: 42 mpg
  • Curb weight: 755 pounds

2017 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic Colors:

  • Vivid Black
  • Superior Blue
  • Black Quartz
  • Mysterious Red Sunglo/Velocity Red Sunglo
  • Crushed Ice Pearl/Frosted Teal Pearl
  • Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz
  • Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue

2017 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic Prices (MSRP):

  • $20,999 (Vivid Black)
  • $21,449 (Superior Blue; Black Quartz)
  • $21,849 (Mysterious Red Sunglo/Velocity Red Sunglo; Crushed Ice Pearl/Frosted Teal Pearl; Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz)
  • $22,099 (Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue)

2017 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic Photo Gallery

Tags from the story
, , ,
0
Don Williams
Written By
More from Don Williams

2007 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom | Review

2007 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom Review The first thing that struck me...
Read More

You may also like

2007 Harley-Davidson CVO Ultra Classic

2006 Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle Ultra Classic | Motorcycle

Triumph Rocket III on the road

2005 Triumph Rocket III | Motorcycle Review

2007 Buell Lightning Super TT

2007 Buell Lightning Super TT | Motorcycle Review