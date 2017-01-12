2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob

A bike that could be described as an entry-level Dyna, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob is the last of the line to be outfitted with the old Twin Cam 103.

To entice less experienced riders, the Street Bob also has a sub-27-inch seat height and mid foot controls. Anyone who likes aggressive styling will appreciate the mini-ape handlebars, bobbed fenders (naturally), solo seat, and twin shorty exhausts.

With the engine and handlebars rubber mounted, the Street Bob is a better bike in a straight line than in the canyons. With its good looks and competent performance, no one will suspect that this is a Dyna on a budget.

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Pushrod V-twin; Twin Cam 103

Bore x stroke: 3.875 x 4.375 inches

Displacement: 103 cubic inches

Maximum torque: 94 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm

Compression ratio: 9.6:1

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Cooling: Air

Transmission: Six-speed

Clutch: Web multi-plate

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel

Front suspension: Non-adjustable 49mm forks/5 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Non-adjustable shocks/3.1 inches of travel

Front tire: 100/90 x 19; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31

Rear tire: 160/70 x 17; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31

Front wheel: 19” x 2.5”; Steel laced rim

Rear wheel: 17” x 4.5”; Steel laced rim

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ torque-free floating dual piston caliper

Rear: 292mm disc w/ dual piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x H x W: 94.3 x 48.8 x 36 inches

Seat height: 26.8 inches

Wheelbase: 64.2 inches

Rake: 29 degrees

Trail: 4.7 inches

Right lean angle: 30 degrees

Left lean angle: 31 degrees

Fuel capacity: 4.7 gallons

Curb weight: 670 pounds

Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 42 mpg

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob Colors:

Vivid Black

Black Denim

Olive Gold

Charcoal Denim/Black Denim

Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob Prices (MSRP):

$13,849 (Vivid Black)

$14,249 (Black Denim; Olive Gold)

$14,599 (Charcoal Denim/Black Denim; Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake)

