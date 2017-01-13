2017 Dakar Rally Stage 10, Motorcycles: Barreda Takes 3 (Video)

2017 Dakar Rally Stage 10 Results & Video

Following the cancellation of stage 9 due to heavy rains, the 2017 Dakar Rally continued as scheduled Thursday with stage 10, which took riders 467 miles from Chilecito to San Juan in Argentina, including a 279-mile special.

Under extremely hot conditions, Monster Energy Honda Team’s Joan Barreda claimed his third stage win at 2017 Dakar Rally, the CRF450 Rally pilot the only repeat winner so far this year; Barreda also won stage 8 and stage 3.

Except for one small mistake, the Spaniard had near-flawless navigation to claim the win by 24 seconds ahead of Slovnaft Team’s Stefan Svitko and 3:48 minutes ahead of Honda South America Rally Team’s Franco Caimi.

With his victory, Barreda moves to fifth overall with two stages remaining, 53:47 minutes behind leader Sam Sunderland on the Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team 450 Rally.

“Today has been a very good stage. In the first part, where I had to be very careful, something wasn’t right. Several riders got lost in an area with a ford where one of the notes indicated a dead-end,” Barreda says.

“I was trying it out until Michael Metge showed up and confirmed the position. I did a little cross country before I found the right route. From there we pushed hard and the last part of the day featured a bumpy track in the style of American Bajas. It was great fun.”

As for the sole American in 2017 Dakar, Monster Energy Honda Team’s Ricky Brabec didn’t finish the stage due to a radiator issue aboard his Honda CRF450 Rally.

2017 Dakar Rally Stage 11 Preview

Friday’s penultimate stage in 2017 Dakar Rally will take riders 469 miles from San Juan to Rio Cuarto, including a 179-mile special.

2017 Dakar Rally Stage 10 Results:

1. Joan Barreda (ESP), Honda, 05:49:45

2. Stefan Svitko (SVK), KTM, 05:50:09, +00:24

3. Franco Caimi (ARG), Honda, 05:53:33, +03:48

4. Pela Renet (FRA), Husqvarna, 05:54:06, +04:21

5. Hélder Rodrigues (POR), Yamaha, 05:55:31, +05:46

2017 Dakar Rally Overall Results:

1. Sam Sunderland (GBR), KTM, 28:07:59

2. Matthias Walkner (AUT), KTM, 28:38:00, +30:01

3. Gerard Farrés (ESP), KTM, 28:46:42, +38:43

4. Adrien Van Beveren (FRA), Yamaha, 28:49:56, +41:47

5. Joan Barreda (ESP), Honda, 29:01:46, +53:47