2017 Dakar Rally Overall Results | KTM Claims 16th Title with Sunderland

2017 Dakar Rally Overall Results (Motorcycles)

For the 16-straight time, KTM has claimed the Dakar Rally win. The latest arrived when Sam Sunderland claimed the 2017 Dakar Rally victory aboard the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team 450 Rally.

Sunderland became the first British rider to ever win the Dakar Rally. The 27-year old, who resides in Dubai, was also the first Brit to win a Dakar stage since John Deacon (1998).

Joining Sunderland on the overall podium was teammate Matthias Walkner, who finished 32 minutes behind, and KTM supported rider Gerard Farres Guell, who finished 35:40 minutes behind–a podium sweep for KTM.

Sunderland, who only claimed one stage victory—stage 5—and took the lead over from there. He was able to finish respectable for the remaining stages, including sixth in the final stage 12 that features a short 40-mile special. While battling for the win in 2012 and 2014, Sunderland was forced to retire with mechanical problems.

This year’s 39th edition of the Dakar Rally took riders around 5,500 miles through three countries: Paraguay, the 29th country to be featured in Dakar, Bolivia and Argentina. Stages 6 and 9 were both canceled due to heavy rains that flooded some roadways.

“When I crossed the line my emotions really took over,” Sunderland said after the race. “I’ve had a lot of weight on my shoulders for the last six days. Now it feels incredible. I have to say thanks to my team, the bike has been great from start to finish.

“When Toby (Price) went out of the race it was a blow to the team as he’s a good friend. Because of the strong bonds we have in our team it helped us to pull together and strive to do something special. There’s a lot of fast guys that have the potential to win this race, I think cutting out the mistakes was the key to this win.”

Heading into 2017 Dakar Rally, Red Bull KTM Factory Rally Team’s Toby Price was the reigning champion. He was quick from the outset, but crashed in stage 4, breaking his leg in four places. He was forced to retire from this year’s race.

KTM has now won 16-consecutive Dakar Rally events, with Marc Coma and Cyril Despress collected 10 of those (five each).

As for the sole American in 2017 Dakar Rally, Monster Energy Honda Team’s Ricky Brabec was forced to retire during the penultimate stage (11) due to crashing just a few miles from that stage’s finish line. He was hoping for a toy, but race authorities said the zone was too dangerous and air lifted him out. Brabec did well in the beginning, and won stage 7.

Out of 146 motorcycle entries, 97 finished the 2017 Dakar Rally.

2017 Dakar Rally Overall Results, Motorcycles:

1 . SUNDERLAND Sam, #16, GBR, Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team: 32:06’22

2. WALKNER Matthias, 14, AUT, Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team: +32’00

3 . FARRES Gerard, 8, SPA, Himoinsa Team: +35’40

4 . VAN BEVEREN Adrien, 6, FRA, Yamalube Yamaha Official Rally Team: +36’28

5 . BARREDA Joan, 11, SPA, Monster Energy Honda Team: +43’08

6. GONCALVES Paulo, 17, POR, Monster Energy Honda Team: +52’29

7. RENET Pierre-Alexandre, 31, FRA, Husqvarna Factory Rally Team: +57’35

8. CAIMI Franco, 67, ARG, Honda South America Rally Team: +1:42’18

9. RODRIGUES Helder, 5, POR, Yamalube Yamaha Official Rally Team: +2:03’06

10. RODRIGUES Joaquim, 27, POR, Hero Motorsports Team Rally: +2:19’37

11. SALVATIERRA Juan Carlos, 32, BOL, Duust Rally Team: +2:22’53

12. KLYMCIW Ondrej, 45, CZE, Klymciw Racing: +2:23’30

13. PEDRERO Joan 12, SPA, Sherco TVS Rally Factory: +2:32’46

14. METGE Michael 15, FRA, Monster Energy Honda Team: +2:38’32

15. DUPLESSIS Martín, 34, ARG, Asistencia Med: +3:01’04