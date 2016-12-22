beIN Sports Holiday Refresh | MotoGP, WorldSBK & MotoAmerica Recaps

beIN Sports MotoGP, WorldSBK & MotoAmerica Recaps

The slowest week within the motorcycle industry, along with many other industries, is between Christmas and the New Year. Many people take vacation that week, or they are off for the holidays.

beIN understands this, and will provide some extra holiday cheer for motorcycle racing fans December 26-29. beIN Sports will air four days of Pit Lane specials, which will look back at the 2016 motorcycle road racing season. Each night will cover a different series—MotoGP, World Superbike, MotoAmerica—and one night will be a “Best of” Pit Lane.

During 2016 MotoGP, fans witnessed nine different race winners, including this year’s Champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda). American fans were excited to see 2006 MotoGP Champion Nicky Hayden join World Superbike for 2016, the Kentucky Kid the American in WorldSBK (Honda World Superbike Team). Kawasaki fans also united considering Jonathan Rea earned back-to-back titles on the Ninja ZX-10R.

And in MotoAmerica, many battles started between Graves Yamaha pilots Cameron Beaubier and Josh Hayes, along with Yoshimura Suzuki Team’s Toni Elias and Roger Lee Hayden. When the nine rounds completed, though, it was Beaubier who claimed the title-his second-straight in the Superbike class.

Following are the beIN Sports Pit Lane schedules:

Pit Lane: MotoGP 2016 – 11 p.m. ET Monday, December 26

Pit Lane Special: The Best of Pit Lane – 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 27

Pit Lane: Superbike World Championship 2016 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 28

Pit Lane: MotoAmerica 2016 – 8 p.m. Thursday, December 29

For additional information, visit beIN Sports.