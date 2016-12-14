2017 Troy Bayliss Classic | AMA Flat Track Stars Confirmed!

2017 Troy Bayliss Classic

The 2017 motorcycle racing season is about to begin, and one of the highlights will be the 2017 Motul Pirelli Troy Bayliss Classic presented by Shannon’s Insurance at Australia’s Taree Motorcycle Club on Saturday, January 21.

Australia’s version of the Barcelona’s Superprestigio flat-track race that features stars like MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez, the Troy Bayliss Classic grids some serious talent, including top riders from America.

Confirmed for the 2017 TBC—the fifth installment of the race—are three AMA Pro Flat Track champions: Henry Wiles, Sammy Halbert and Jared Mees. The three collectively hold eight AMA Grand National titles, and have all raced at Taree’s oil-based track.

Last season Mees and Wiles claimed podiums, and Halbert won the inaugural event in 2014. This will be the fourth-straight year of competition there for Wiles and Halbert, and the third for Mees.

The event organizer, three-time World Superbike Champion (Ducati) Troy Bayliss, says the event’s facilities were revamped.

“The Taree Motorcycle Club have done an incredible job,” Bayliss said. “There are some big improvements for spectators and the track itself is looking great. I am also really excited to confirm that once again we have three of the best AMA Pro flat track racers onboard for the 2017 event.

“This event continues to grow, and our rider line-up for the 2017 event promises to deliver some incredible on track battles.”

Also commenting on the 2017 Troy Bayliss Classic was X-Games Gold medalist and four-time AMA Grand National Champion Mees, who is recovering from a broken collarbone.

“Racing in Australia is one of the moments in my season I look forward to the most,” Mees said. “The event is great, I have made a lot of new friends and love meeting Australia’s racing fans. Last year was upsetting for the racing side of things as the rain didn’t give us a chance to contest the final events, so we will all have a little bit of unfinished business to address.

“I am recovering from a broken collarbone and will miss the Superprestigio but I will be ready to get my season underway on January 21 in Australia.”

For additional information, visit Troy Bayliss Events.