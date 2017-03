2017 MotoGP Rider Entry List | Provisional Roster of 23 Riders

2017 MotoGP Rider Entry List

The FIM has released the provisional 2017 MotoGP rider-entry list, which features 23 riders from seven countries: Spain, Italy, France, the UK, Czech Republic, Germany and Australia. For the second-straight year, MotoGP won’t feature any American riders–neither will Moto2 or Moto3. The last American rider to compete was Nicky Hayden, who moved to World Superbike for 2016 with the factory Honda team.

The 2017 MotoGP riders will compete across six different manufacturers: Honda, Yamaha, Ducati, Suzuki, Aprilia and KTM.

The biggest changes in regards to the 2017 schedule begin with Jorge Lorenzo. After nine years and three MotoGP titles with Yamaha, the Spaniard moves to Ducati Team, where he joins returning rider Andrea Dovizioso.

Filling Lorenzo’s vacancy on the factory Yamaha YZR-M1 is Maverick Vinales, a transplant from the factory Suzuki team. Vinales will compete next to nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi.

The 2017 Team Ecstar Suzuki team will consist of Andrea Iannone, who left Ducati, and Moto2-transplant Alex Rins. The factory Honda team returns with reigning MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez and Repsol Honda.

The newest factory team–the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team–will feature two riders aboard the new RC16: Bradley Smith and Pol Espargaro.

N° RIDER NATIONALITY TEAM MACHINE 4 ANDREA DOVIZIOSO ITALIAN DUCATI TEAM DUCATI 5 JOHANN ZARCO FRENCH MONSTER YAMAHA TECH 3 YAMAHA * 8 HECTOR BARBERA SPANISH AVINTIA RACING DUCATI * 9 DANILO PETRUCCI ITALIAN OCTO PRAMAC YAKHNICH DUCATI * 17 KAREL ABRAHAM CZECH PULL&BEAR ASPAR TEAM DUCATI * 19 ALVARO BAUTISTA SPANISH PULL&BEAR ASPAR TEAM DUCATI * 22 SAM LOWES BRITISH APRILIA RACING TEAM GRESINI APRILIA * 25 MAVERICK VINALES SPANISH MOVISTAR YAMAHA MotoGP YAMAHA 26 DANI PEDROSA SPANISH REPSOL HONDA TEAM HONDA 29 ANDREA IANNONE ITALIAN TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR SUZUKI 35 CAL CRUTCHLOW BRITISH LCR HONDA HONDA * 38 BRADLEY SMITH BRITISH RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING KTM 41 ALEIX ESPARGARO SPANISH APRILIA RACING TEAM GRESINI APRILIA * 42 ALEX RINS SPANISH TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR SUZUKI 43 JACK MILLER AUSTRALIAN MARC VDS RACING TEAM HONDA * 44 POL ESPARGARO SPANISH RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING KTM 45 SCOTT REDDING BRITISH OCTO PRAMAC YAKHNICH DUCATI * 46 VALENTINO ROSSI ITALIAN MOVISTAR YAMAHA MotoGP YAMAHA 53 TITO RABAT SPANISH EG 0,0 MARC VDS HONDA * 76 LORIS BAZ FRENCH AVINTIA RACING DUCATI * 93 MARC MARQUEZ SPANISH REPSOL HONDA TEAM HONDA 94 JONAS FOLGER GERMAN MONSTER YAMAHA TECH 3 YAMAHA * 99 JORGE LORENZO SPANISH DUCATI TEAM DUCATI

* Independent Team Rider