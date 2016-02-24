Brought to you by:

MotoGP TV Schedule 2016 Confirmed for beIN Sports with WSBK

beIN Sports MotoGP TV Schedule 2016

Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo

Fox Sports has usually provided live coverage of the MotoGP Championship, but this changes for 2016. MotoGP will now be televised on beIN Sports in the United States and Canada, just as World Superbike. The races will be broadcasts on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, and beIN SPORTS Connect (accessible online).

Besides the actual coverage, beIN SPORTS will also features “original news, editorial analysis and multimedia elements throughout the FIM MotoGP World Championship, with insight from the network’s top sports journalists.”

“We are thrilled to have acquired the exclusive US broadcast rights to the FIM MotoGP World Championship, where the best racers line up on the most renowned tracks around the world; this is truly the pinnacle of motorcycle racing and beIN SPORTS is happy to be able to deliver this to our viewers in the US,” said Yousef Al-Obaidly, Managing Director of beIN SPORTS. “Sports fans demand the best of the best, and with the acquisition of the MotoGP™ World Championship and our renewal of FIM WorldSBK, we continue to provide exactly that.”

“The agreement reached between Dorna and BeIN in the USA and Canada is important for the success and development of motorcycle racing in North America” added Manel Arroyo, Managing Director, TV & Media Area, Dorna Sports.

“BeIN will become the home of the top road racing series, as on top of MotoGP and WorldSBK they will start airing MotoAmerica this season. It’s great news for the fans in the US and Canada to have the coverage they deserve. We also know that BeIN is going to offer viewers unparalleled comprehensive broadcasting with studio presentations and onsite presence at the US rounds of both World Series. In addition, we are thrilled to have MotoGP aired in Spanish in USA for the 1st time, expanding the reach of the sport to its maximum.”

Live coverage of WorldSBK begins Friday, February 27, and MotoGP begins Sunday, March 20.

Star Gazing at the Portola Hotel & Spa

Portola Hotel & Spa, and the Red Bull USGP Good things -...
Read More

  • Bill Cooper

    That is no good, almost nobody I know gets beIN Sports on their cable system…..

    • Ron Lieback

      I don’t get beIN either – one thing is for sure, It’s going to push more people into buying the MotoGP VideoPass.

    • chrisbuda

      This is mostly a downgrade from FS1 to BeIN Sports

      • Aashiq Habib

        Yes, it is a downgrade except for the High Definition, Greg White and Jason Pridmore covering MotoAmerica, flag to flag, no commercials live. MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3, live, flag to flag, no commercials. WSBK live, flag to flag, no commercials and stuff all for $10 a month.

        • Tracy

          Where is this $10 a month…for me to get it on DirecTV, I have to upgrade to a PREMIER package. That equals $70 A MONTH. SO QUIT WITH THE $10 a month is WORTH IT. KNOB!

          • Aashiq Habib

            I already was getting the top 200 and so I upgraded to the 250 channels for an additional $10. Sorry about the confusion!

    • Bill Cooper

      I have realized that BeIN is on channel 596 on Verizon Fios now! World Superbike was awesome last week. Looking forward to 10AM Sunday for Qatar.

  • daniel maldonado

    most likely some of the races will be pushed to thier app for la liga soccer.

  • Jim Osborn

    Continued reduction in US races to only one for 2016 and now they ink an agreement with some obscure Spanish TV provider! Good luck on increasing interest in the US for Motogp! I see it going to the way side like WSBK in the US after they were unable to secure good TV deals. The reality is there are very few of these races in the states and TV coverage is essential to create loyal followers. I’ve been watching since the early 90’s but looks like it has come to an end. DMG killed the AMA series in the US, I only hope Wayne can elevate Motoamerica to it’s former glory and make some good TV deals. Dora has obviously given up on the US market by letting FS1 go in favor of some off brand Spanish network Bein Sports with minimal viewer ship in the US. I will not pay the additional fee for a station I will never watch other than for an hour every couple of weeks for 7 months. What a major disappointment!

    • Aashiq Habib

      Enjoy your hamburger meal at McDonalds on all that money (10 bucks) that you saved on additional fees.

  • LetMeBe

    I refuse to be FORCED into paying an additional fee to watch MotoGP. Have been a fan for a long time, but looks like that has come to an end.

  • Winwood

    I must say that I’m disappointed that MotoGP is no longer on FS1 but I guess they have to make room for all that NASCAR crap and the NHRA. I can suffer through having to shell out another 10 bucks a month for Bein but the real down side to the station is no HD. All in all I’m pretty disappointed with the whole thing

    • 3ddie

      Even though I do get BEIN, since I watch the Spanish Liga, it’s a terrible channel, their commentators are atrocious, and I do wonder about general availability.

    • Aashiq Habib

      I now get beIN on DISH for an extra $10 a month and it is HD with no commercials, MotoGP qualifying, Moto2 and 3, live, WSBK live (hello Nicky!)…it is top notch!

  • Don Franke

    Absolute downgrade in coverage. How do you get beINSports????
    Have watched MotoGP for years now I do not even have the option to.
    Very, very SAD!

    • TJ Martin

      Blatantly stupid if you ask me seeing as how on most cable systems beIN is only available in the Spanish networks package for yet another extra fee above and beyond the already ludicrous cost of cable .. especially when one has no need for all the other channels that come in the SL package .

      Bad news for us and MotoGP as their fan base is about to take yet another downturn here in NA

      • Aashiq Habib

        Great entertainment cost money. Actually, I think that you are putting the cart before the horse here. The fan base in NA for motorcycle racing has NEVER really been sufficient to fund class TV coverage! SPEEDVISION then FOX and then CBS subsidized it for years in afutile attempt to generate interests here in NA, but the necks all want to watch NASCAR…lets go round in circles, left, left, left…for 500 miles…YAWN! They see racing motorcycles on circuits as something akin to the French making love with their faces!

  • Bill Mappin

    Complete crap. Increase U S motoGP viewers? Please explain how this works. I just heard of BEIN ten minutes ago when I realised I can’t watch the race I’ve been waiting all Winter to see.

  • jackalo626

    I am so disappointed in this. My favorite sport and I used to go to indy every year because it is my home area track and that was cancelled last year also. Looks like I’ll be finding another sport to watch instead or another hobby. Way to kill the audience guys.

    • Mary

      Get Fubotv or Klowdtv. They stream Beinsports.

    • Aashiq Habib

      I am pissed off that that Indy and Dorna could not come to a financial agreement too, as I went to every GP race there and will miss it this fall. BIG fun…but I still love MotoGP on beIN Sports. Motorcycle racing is the premier spectator sport, bar none. These guys are gladiators!

      • jackalo626

        I bought the video pass but nothing compares to seeing it live and Indy was 2hrs from home.

        • Aashiq Habib

          You’re absolutely right, there’s nothing that compares to being there at the track with all of its history and tradition. Plus, we really liked trailering the bikes to Indy, getting a room, eating at the many fine restaurants, riding down to Bike Weekend in the heart of the city, and all of the other great things about it! We were spending the whole weekend biking around the city including parking them at the track.

          We went to Austin Circuit of the Americas last year and it was nothing like Indy because it’s so far out away from the city! It’s a better track for sure because it’s new and it’s a purpose built road course, but no tradition. Then you have to get in your vehicle and drive 20 miles to your room which is in the middle of a bustling city with way too many one-way frontage roads! When you get 5 miles away from the track you wouldn’t even know that there’s a world-class motorcycle race going on in the town.

          Plus, it’s a long way from Kentucky!

          • jackalo626

            That’s awful to hear, we want to go to Austin and still likely will to see a race but it is not gonna be the same.

          • Aashiq Habib

            By all means go if you can afford the time and expense, and it is the only game in town!

  • Mary

    Hey guys, get streaming services like Fubotv or Klowdtv, they carry Beinsports channel. It’s cheap and you can even watch soccer 😉

  • Randy Robertson

    I already have to buy 200 channels of crap to get F1. Now I have to buy another 50 channels of crap to get MotoGP? I loved watching MotoGP, but sorry, I am not going to do that. I will miss it 🙁

    • therr850

      On Dish you get MotoGP, WSBK and MotoAmerica plus all supporting classes, Moto3, Moto2, Supersport, all in English. Channel 392HD

      • Aashiq Habib

        And it is only an extra $10 a month…I’d say that is a bargain!

    • Pacatac

      There is no provider available in my area that offers bein. Last year bein cost me ten dollars per month, this year it’s $25/month in addition to my cable bill and then I need to hook laptop to tv. That’s $225 just to watch the races. Will not pay it.pacatac

  • Tim

    MotoGP and WSBK are both dead to me now. How the %$@# do you plan on gaining viewer participation in the US with some $hitty provider that no one has access to? Screw you Dorna!
    You are a bunch of (.)(.)

  • Michael Mccormick

    I can’t get it on DISH tv but maybe from sling to thru my Rocu for $10 a month. For MotoGp and WSBK it may be worth it. Crazy though as I did watch WSBK a couple of months ago on channel 393 that no longer exists, go figure

    • therr850

      You need the Top 250 package from Dish, channel 392 in HD. The schedule isn’t posted till late Friday. Once you find them, MotoGP, WSBK, MotoAmerica, program them for repeating recording. So far I haven’t miss a race and you get ALL classes competeing in that round.

  • Pablo

    I have BeInSports. The race is on at 5pm. Piece of crap! It’s 3 hours delayed.

    • Jason Gray Buchanan

      The Qualifying is at 5 on Sat, the Mains are on Sunday at their Live times on Bein….Im trying to give Bein a chance , i hated FOXS1’s coverage.

  • Chris Rose

    I watched the Argentina races last night (Replay) and Moto2 was in Mexican (YES MEXICAN to me) and MotoGP had the usual commentators in English (Can’t remember their names but they are GREAT)….I can’t find the Austin GP on Bein yet….sucks

    • Jason Gray Buchanan

      If that happens again try the SAP “Secondary Audio Programming” feature on your TV or Cable Box, it may be in English.

    • FkUgopbches

      Thanks for the update shithead. (YES SHITHEAD to me) very informative.

      • Chris Rose

        Haha. No problem. At least you can type in English. Did that hurt your little baby feelings?

        • Aashiq Habib

          You might just try to be a little more PC than The Donald…no use pissing off good people for no reason, right?

        • FkUgopbches

          No not at all shithead. Like i said very informative. Your parents must be so proud about raising an asswipe such as yourself.

  • Chris Topher

    TO ALL DISAPPOINTED MOTORSPORT FANS, CHECK THIS SITE, ITS NOT LIVE BUT ITS HD & FREE! http://motolink.website/index.htm

  • Ulvetanna

    Videopass, $110 USD for 18 races. Full HD and you can watch them over and over. Worth every dime. What is that, $6 per event? And you also get all the practices, qualifying, and all other videos for the entire season.

  • Bill Cooper

    The coverage on BeIN is not bad, but their listings are definitely 3rd world. As of last night, there was still no listing of the event in their schedule, but by searching Verizon’s (now Frontier) program finder it looks like 9:55, 10:55 and 11:55 (AM) are when it should air, at least here in Southern California. But BeIN does not show it that way.

  • Tj

    What the hell is moto GP doing on some obscure soccer channel

  • Tj

    People in the US are finally starting to talk about moto gp again !what the hell were they thinking,, moving this amazing sport to a obscure channel that is obviously dedicated to soccer, ,,REALY!!???Who the hell came up with that idea ?Nothing against soccer,but let’s face it “it just don’t fit ” maybe the guys at NBCsports could take a look at the growing fan base and realize the sports potential

  • therr850

    beIN Sports is not so bad. On Dish Satelite it is channel 392, in the Top 250, High Definition, Greg White and Jason Pridmore covering MotoAmerica, flag to flag, no commercials live. MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3, live, flag to flag, no commercials. WSBK live, flag to flag, no commercials. MotoGP and WSBK do have British announcers speaking English. The only problem so far, beIN Sports does not publish the schedule till the last minute so you need to check often.

    • FALshot

      THANKS for the tip on where to find the channel with Dish! I have been hunting for it and very disappointed to have missed the USGP in addition to the other races so far this year. At least they won’t have leigh diffy and david hobbs tripping over each others tongue talking about how great hamilton is….what a joke.

  • Aashiq Habib

    Is beIN Sports available ON Demand on DISH so I can go back and watch the races that I missed?

