2016 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Livery Unveiled with Rossi & Lorenzo

2016 Movistar Yamaha YZR-M1 Livery

The Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Team has unveiled its YZR-M1 in 2016 livery that will be piloted by MotoGP legends, 2015 MotoGP Champion Jorge Lorenzo and nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi.

The Italian-based team converged in Barcelona this past weekend to officially launch its 2016 racing campaign to defend last year’s MotoGP title. The team has been on “winter break” since the last official test held at Valencia in November of 2015, but Movistar Yamaha MotoGP has not been idle in the least bit.

Yamaha engineers have utilized the downtime to carry on extensive development of the YZR-M1, showing the same dedication that three-time MotoGP Champion Lorenzo and Rossi have to continue their training in preparation for the 2016 season.

Similar to the continuation of the rider lineup, the team’s sponsors also remain the same. For the third-straight year, the Yamaha Factory Racing Team and Spanish company Telefónica form a strong partnership ready to oppose the competition in the premier class of road racing. The present five-year collaboration started in 2014 and has proven to be a recipe for success, making Telefónica‘s headquarters the perfect venue to unveil the 2016 livery for Lorenzo and Rossi‘s YZR-M1s.

As we all remember, the five-time world champion, Jorge Lorenzo had a troubled start to the 2015 season but was able to turn it around by the fourth race in Jerez, which he dominated from start to finish. With issues shaken from his system, he returned to the smooth form we’ve all come to associate with him and that led to breaking the record for leading the most consecutive laps.

A situation not unlike the fabled 2009 season seemed to be taking shape, with Lorenzo and Rossi battling it out for the title, a battle that was solidified by a joint first place at Silverstone. The duel for the title lasted until the bitter end at Valencia, where Lorenzo claimed his seventh win of the season and the Championship trophy.

Living up to his name, Valentino “The Doctor’”Rossi had MotoGp racing fans sporting the number 46 cheering from the opening round in Qatar where he claimed first place. Claiming 11 more podium finishes and holding the point lead for the majority of the season, Rossi once again proved to the world that he meant business. With just a five point difference between his teammate Jorge Lorenzo and himself. Valencia proved to the title race where he pushed through the entire field to fourth place and was greeted to a standing ovation in pit lane. A runner up in the championship, perhaps but a hero in the eyes of many racing fans all over the world.

Both riders and Team Manager Lin Jarvis spoke of the new YZR-M1 livery and the upcoming 2016 MotoGP Championship.

Jorge Lorenzo: “Revealing the bike and the team is always a very special occasion. After the winter break it’s nice to greet the team again and it’s almost as if we never had a stop between the seasons at all; everything falls right back into place. The revealing of the bike is something I’ve looked forward too for many weeks. After my strong performance last year I’m very motivated and I’m itching to get back aboard my YZR-M1.

“I really love the 2016 livery and I can‘t wait to put the YZR-M1 to action. With a new season come new challenges and I am sure we can overcome all trials that will come our way. I have spent a big part of the winter break training to be a 100 percent prepared to defend the MotoGP World Championship Title. Last year our package was very strong and we broke and equaled many records. We also got to climb on many podiums and I am certain we will see plenty more of that this season. Last year may have been a year with some ups and downs for me, but this has allowed me to learn to keep fighting until the end and I think we can use it to our benefit this year. Bring on the first test in Sepang!”

Valentino Rossi: “It may be my 17th season in MotoGP’s premier class, but the start of the season is always exciting for me. I have a very special relationship with my YZR-M1 and the launch of the team is like unwrapping a late Christmas present! When you‘re doing the team presentation, you know that the start of the season is just around the corner. I had a very strong season last year and my hunger to win has only grown since then. Finishing second two years in a row shows how consistently strong my riding and the Yamaha team is and this year we‘re going to raise our level even further. Yamaha has put in a lot of effort during the winter to get the bike in top shape, and I trained strenuously to be ready to start work at the first test in Sepang. We are competing against the best riders and teams in the world, so we‘ll have to push to the maximum every step of the way, starting with pre-season testing.”

“The 2016 livery is really eye-catching and I like it a lot, seeing the bike only made me want to ride it more, but unfortunately I have to wait a little longer… I look forward to starting work with my team again. Like last year, we will give our all to achieve the best possible results. It will be interesting to see how we get on with the new ECU software and the Michelin tyres, I‘m confident that we can make it another great year and will be able to challenge for victory.”

Lin Jarvis: “I am very pleased to start the 2016 season with Movistar once again as our title sponsor as we enter the third year of our five year Agreement. The partnership goes from strength to strength with an ever-increasing list of successes both on and off the track with our sporting results as well as our marketing collaborations.”

“Last season we enjoyed an especially fruitful year, securing the MotoGP Triple Crown with our riders finishing first and second, Yamaha winning the Manufacturers title and with Movistar winning their first MotoGP world title with the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP team. It is therefore only appropriate that we

“With Jorge Lorenzo and Valentino Rossi as riders, the unchanged Movistar Yamaha MotoGP team crew and the stunning new YZR-M1 bike we are confident that we will have all that we need to challenge to retain our three titles. We know that our competitors will be out for revenge and we can never underestimate the efforts that they will apply to try to dethrone us. We also know that the new regulations and change of tyre supplier will add more variables to contend with but we are committed to the challenge and planning to give our maximum effort to win the 2016 title.

“When we return to Spain for the final GP race at Valencia GP in 10 months from now we will complete another global journey full of stories, emotions, experiences and victories having achieved our corporate mission of “revving people‘s hearts” all around the World.”

The team now travels to Malaysia where the season will officially kick off with the first test at Sepang on February 1-3. This will be the first opportunity for the riders to break in the 2016 YZR-M1 before attending two more winter tests in Phillip Island (Australia) and Losail (Qatar), while getting ready to begin the championship in Qatar on March 20.

Presenting the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP team was MotoGP reporter Gavin Emmett, who welcomed to the stage Mr. Bruno Vilarasau, Telefònica‘s Director of Consumer Business in Catalonia, followed by MotoGP legends Jorge Lorenzo and Valentino Rossi. They were joined by General Manager Motorsports Division & YMC MotoGP Group Leader, Kouichi Tsuji, Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Racing, Lin Jarvis, and Movistar Yamaha MotoGP‘s Team Director, Massimo Meregalli.

Yamaha is pleased to confirm the continued relationship by numerous sponsors, which are: