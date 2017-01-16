2016 Ducati Sales Top 55,000 Motorcycles | New Record

2016 Ducati Sales Report–Yearly

For the seventh-straight year, Ducati has set another yearly sales record. Ducati delivered 55,451 motorcycles to customers worldwide in 2016, which was the Borgo Panigale-based manufacturer’s 90th anniversary. Sales were up 1.2% over the previous record set in 2015.

The USA was Ducati’s largest market, Americans buying 8,787 motorcycles. Ducati didn’t release exact numbers, but said the European markets also showed positive growth: Italy (+20%), Spain (+38%), and Germany (+8%). The 2016 Ducati sales were also positive in other markets: China doubled it’s year-on-year sales (+120%); Brazil was up 36%, and Argentina 219%.

“Ending the year of our 90th anniversary with yet another record is a source of immense pride and satisfaction,” says Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding. “2016 was the seventh consecutive growth year for Ducati, clearly confirming the soundness of the Bologna-based group’s strategy and skills.”

The Ducati Multistrada family grew in 2016 with the addition of the MST Enduro, and Multistrada sales were up 16% over 2015. Ducati says, the new Hypermotard 939 lineup was up 15%, and the new XDiavel sold well; sales topped 5,200 for Ducati’s cruiser.

The Ducati Scrambler—a brand within itself—sold extremely well worldwide with 15,500 bikes delivered. The lineup extended in 2016, featuring the all-new entry-level Scrambler Sixty2.

“In addition to a new sales record, 2016 saw consolidation of the considerable increase in volumes achieved in 2015, thanks also to the introduction of the Scrambler brand. This growth demonstrates the strength of both range and brand and, above all, the solid performance of the global sales network,” says Andrea Buzzoni, Global Sales and Marketing Director of Ducati Motor Holding.

Ducati says it’s looking to the future “with even greater confidence and optimism” due to releasing seven new models for 2017: the revised Monster 1200, Monster 797, Multistrada 950, SuperSport, 1299 Superleggera, Cafe Racer and Desert Sled.

Ducati says it currently has 1,594 employees, a network of 783 sales and assistance centers and is present in 90 countries.